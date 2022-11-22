Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe
Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure. Last week, the new owner of Britain’s biggest chipmaker was ordered to unwind its takeover, just days after another chip factory sale was blocked in Germany. Both transactions were hit by national security concerns, and had involved acquisitions by Chinese-owned companies.
KTVZ
EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China. EU trade ministers are insisting they would be forced to respond if Washington stuck to all the terms of its Inflation Reduction Act, which is favorable to local companies through subsidies. The EU says it will unfairly discriminate against its firms that want to compete for contracts.
KTVZ
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down. At the time, they didn’t even realize the snap Covid restrictions had been imposed —...
KTVZ
Turkish central bank cuts rates again despite high inflation
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s central bank has delivered another large interest rate cut despite inflation running at more than 85%. The bank announced Thursday that it was lowering the rate by 1.5 percentage points to 9%. That’s in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox economic views. He says high borrowing costs cause high inflation, even though traditional economic thinking says raising interest rates help tame inflation. The bank had similarly cut borrowing costs by 1.5 points last month and by 1 point each in August and September. The bank said that the easing cycle would now come to a halt. Erdogan is counting on lower borrowing costs to propel the economy as Turkey gears up for elections in June.
KTVZ
How a scoop by a little-known crypto site led to the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried and implosion of FTX
The staggering level of apparent deception staged by former crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried wasn’t uncovered by government investigators or a major powerhouse financial news organization, such as The Wall Street Journal. Instead, the public’s first glimpse of the alleged wrongdoing by Bankman-Fried — known to insiders as SBF —...
KTVZ
Hong Kong finds 90-year-old cardinal guilty over pro-democracy protest fund
A 90-year-old former bishop and outspoken critic of China’s ruling Communist Party was found guilty Friday on a charge relating to his role in a relief fund for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests in 2019. Cardinal Joseph Zen and five others, including the Cantopop singer Denise Ho, contravened the...
KTVZ
China’s Urumqi to ease Covid lockdown amid public anger over deadly fire
Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country’s far western region of Xinjiang “in stages”, following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi. At least 10 people were killed and nine injured when...
KTVZ
UN rights chief says ‘full-fledged’ crisis underway in Iran amid crackdown on protesters
Iran is in a “full-fledged human rights crisis” as authorities clamp down on anti-regime dissidents, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Chief Volker Turk. Turk called for “independent, impartial and transparent investigative processes” into violations of human rights in Iran during a special session...
KTVZ
UK bans Chinese surveillance cameras from ‘sensitive’ sites
Hikvision, a leading Chinese surveillance company, has denied suggestions that it poses a threat to Britain’s national security after the UK government banned the use of its camera systems at “sensitive” sites. The restrictions, announced Thursday, will prevent authorities from installing technology that is produced by companies...
Comments / 0