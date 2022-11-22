ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox4news.com

Shooting victim drives to Fort Worth hospital after apparent drive-by shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting Friday night. The shooting happened just before 10:45 p.m., when officers were called to the emergency room at John Peter Smith Hospital and called out to shots fired reported in the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue.
FORT WORTH, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

Burglary Suspects in Fatal Police Chase Crash

The suspects in last weekend’s police pursuit that culminated in a deadly accident are linked to a series of burglaries in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas. Garland police said the suspect car was linked to burglaries in eight Texas locations, including Dallas, Arlington, and Mesquite, on the night of the chase.
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

Man driven to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after possible drive-by shooting, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking into a possible drive-by shooting that injured a man and damaged multiple homes late Friday night. At about 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers were responding to reports of shots fired near the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue, close to JPS Hospital. Police were also told that a man was taken to that hospital by a personal vehicle.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 8 at 2:10 a.m., a 61-year-old resident in the 3800 block of River Walk Drive reported that an unknown 23-year-old woman entered his apartment and started assaulting him and destroying his apartment. The suspect’s dad came to the scene, and the woman was found outside laying on the ground. She resisted arrest, but officers were able to take her into custody.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CBS DFW

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing. 
HALTOM CITY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Domestic Call: Police

A man who had threatened his mother while holding an ax was shot dead by a McKinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon, the department says. In a statement Friday evening, the McKinney Police Department said officers were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments, located on the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
blackchronicle.com

More details released on organized crime ring busted by police

GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two males, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with partaking in organized prison exercise. The suspects are suspected in a number of burglaries spanning throughout a...
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured

DALLAS - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane. Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
