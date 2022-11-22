Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Downtown Dallas. The crash happened near Lamar Street around 4:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning. The crash involved an 18-wheeler, a dump truck, and two SUVs.
fox4news.com
Shooting victim drives to Fort Worth hospital after apparent drive-by shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting Friday night. The shooting happened just before 10:45 p.m., when officers were called to the emergency room at John Peter Smith Hospital and called out to shots fired reported in the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue.
fox4news.com
Suspect involved in deadly car chase connected to even more burglaries, including Mesquite auto shop
MESQUITE, Texas - We're learning about more businesses that police believe were targeted by a burglary ring they said was busted this week. The suspects were caught Saturday after a Garland police chase, and police think they're the same serial burglars that broke into a Mesquite business in early September.
theeastcountygazette.com
Burglary Suspects in Fatal Police Chase Crash
The suspects in last weekend’s police pursuit that culminated in a deadly accident are linked to a series of burglaries in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas. Garland police said the suspect car was linked to burglaries in eight Texas locations, including Dallas, Arlington, and Mesquite, on the night of the chase.
Man driven to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after possible drive-by shooting, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking into a possible drive-by shooting that injured a man and damaged multiple homes late Friday night. At about 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers were responding to reports of shots fired near the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue, close to JPS Hospital. Police were also told that a man was taken to that hospital by a personal vehicle.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Widow, Witness to Food Delivery Driver Road Rage Killing Shares Her Story
The widow of a man murdered in a road rage shooting is sharing her experience that day. Idalia Cerna was in the passenger seat when her husband, 24-year-old Hamzah Faraj, was shot and killed in September 2021. Wearing both their wedding rings is how Cerna keeps her late husband's memory...
Flower Mound Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 8 at 2:10 a.m., a 61-year-old resident in the 3800 block of River Walk Drive reported that an unknown 23-year-old woman entered his apartment and started assaulting him and destroying his apartment. The suspect’s dad came to the scene, and the woman was found outside laying on the ground. She resisted arrest, but officers were able to take her into custody.
Arrest made in October murder of a man in northwest Dallas
Nearly two months after a man was gunned down in northwest Dallas – police have arrested the man they’ve been looking for. The night of October 2nd
Three people killed in three incidents on wet Dallas freeways on Thanksgiving Day
Sadly, Thanksgiving was a day of tragedy on Dallas highways largely because of the rain coupled with drivers going too fast. A Little Elm man was killed on the Dallas North Tollway
Man wounded in Fort Worth road rage attack, gunman remains on the run
Fort Worth police continue to look for the gunman who shot a man during a road rage attack the night before Thanksgiving. The two men nearly crashed into one another
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Domestic Call: Police
A man who had threatened his mother while holding an ax was shot dead by a McKinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon, the department says. In a statement Friday evening, the McKinney Police Department said officers were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments, located on the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive in McKinney.
91-year-old woman missing, last seen boarding a bus in downtown Dallas
A 91-year-old Dallas woman is missing after vanishing from the Greyhound Bus Station in Downtown Dallas Thursday night. Theo Smith has brown eyes and gray hair, police say.
blackchronicle.com
More details released on organized crime ring busted by police
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two males, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with partaking in organized prison exercise. The suspects are suspected in a number of burglaries spanning throughout a...
White Settlement Police seek motorcycle rider
Police in White Settlement is searching for a motorcyclist who performed some dangerous stunts while leading officers on a brief high-speed chase on Friday.
fox4news.com
Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured
DALLAS - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane. Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find suspect who robbed 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week's Trackdown, Fort Worth police are investigating a robbery at an ATM near the TCU campus. The victim, who was just 16 years old, had a gun pointed at her head. Her family members were forced to watch as the robber also pointed the...
dallasexpress.com
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express
Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
Car crashes into a Combine pond, driver killed
The Dallas County Medical Examiner is working to identify a body found inside a car that crashed into a pond in Combine in far southeast Dallas County Wednesday.
