Why networking is crucial for New York’s cannabis industry (Guest column)

NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
newyorkupstate.com
Details of NY’s cannabis license scoring system emerge in AG’s court filing
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge on Tuesday to narrow an injunction placed on the state’s marijuana dispensary program, arguing the plaintiff only has standing to sue in the Finger Lakes region. The 34-page motion filed in a US District Court for NY also details –...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers
The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
24hip-hop.com
Driplato$ Is An Upcoming Rapper From New York
Driplato$ is an aspiring rapper coming out of Bronx, New York where drill music has grown incredibly and tremendously. Using real-life experiences to express himself and tell his story, creating sample songs from popular artists. “Drill” has become one of the most popular music genres in New York. Driplato$ hasn’t been making music for very long, he started about a month ago. He is looking forward to networking and letting everyone find out who he is.
When will legal recreational marijuana sales start in New York?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Now that New York has issued the state’s first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses, the next step is the start of legal sales. Some legal marijuana sales should begin before the end of 2022, according to New York State Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander. New York legalized the recreational […]
lawfem.com
Corporate Lawyer Salary in New York City
A corporate lawyer in New York City earns an average of $156K per year. While this figure may be high, it is lower than the national average. This is because the city is not nearly as large as other large cities, making it harder to find jobs in the area. There are some areas of the city where the need for corporate attorneys is greater than others. Below are a few cities that offer positions for corporate lawyers.
NJ takes another swipe at congestion pricing
Lawmakers add a further protest to plan to charge drivers more. New Jersey lawmakers are once again registering their formal concern with New York’s plan to begin charging a “congestion toll” when motorists enter Manhattan’s central business district, including from New Jersey’s side of the Hudson River.
New York City Will Cut Some of Its 21,000 Vacant Government Positions
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. New York City is planning to reduce the roughly 21,000 vacant positions across city agencies – but not by hiring alone. A letter from Budget Director Jacques Jiha, first reported by Politico New York, ordered most city agencies to reduce their city-funded vacant positions as of Oct. 31 by half.
Washington Square News
How NYU is saving $141 million this year
A three-bedroom, three-bath condominium on 90 Franklin St. in Lower Manhattan that NYU purchased for $4 million in 2013 would have cost the university about $320,000 in property taxes for the current fiscal year. (Alex Tey for WSN) NYU’s real estate holdings were worth around $15 billion in 2018. They...
Gov. Hochul continues with legislation to get all New Yorkers to buy electric transportation
Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing legislation forward to clean up transportation and help New Yorkers transition to electric.
These 2 retail marijuana dispensaries are expected to open on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As part of 36 marijuana retail dispensary licenses granted to New York State providers, two have been approved to open on Staten Island. On Monday, the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) gave the green light for 36 cannabis dispensaries to open up shop -- a first step toward legal marijuana businesses operating across the Empire State.
SILive.com
How do authorities plan to crack down on those selling illegal marijuana in New York?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While the state awarded retailers licenses to sell legal cannabis on Monday, questions about enforcement of the law remains. How will the state deal with black-market sales and businesses selling weed illegally?. At an impromptu press conference on Monday, Chris Alexander, executive director of the...
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand Cookies
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. This week marks the return of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will feature performances by stars including Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, and Ziggy Marley.
NY approves 1st recreational pot licenses — see where you can legally buy in NYC, LI
A year-and-a-half after legalizing cannabis in New York, the state’s Cannabis Control Board announced the approval of 36 licenses at a public hearing on Monday.
PhillyBite
Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City
NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
queenoftheclick.com
Was $67 Million Used on a Pool in NYC That Isn’t In Use?
Sometimes when I read The NY Post articles, I wish they weren’t true. (. ). They are reporting that it will take 11 Million more to fix it.
POLITICO
Adams' wins and losses on school cuts, retiree health care
As New York City Mayor Eric Adams presses forward with a new effort to tighten the city’s purse strings, cutbacks he has imposed since taking office have been caught up in the courts. He got mixed news on that front Tuesday, with one court allowing his cuts to schools budgets to proceed, while another blocked an effort to rein in health care costs.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years
Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
NYC Auctioning Rudy Giuliani Memorabilia: Here's What It's Selling for
"Gifts to the City offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of history," DCAS Commissioner Dawn M. Pinnock said in a press release.
