Watch the Evolution of 3D Renderings for the Adams Street Branch Library
This remarkable project by NADAA is the product of sustained dialogue and collaboration with the greater community in Boston. Considering countless layouts through a series of iterations, the public were invited to use their imaginations. Some of the fruits of this collaboration include: the tri-axial layout of adults, teens, and children; the visual communication between all sections of the library; and the transparency between the library and the street.
Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together
While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
Art House // Buttrick Projects Architecture + Design
This residential project involved the construction of three distinct structures, creating additional interior space and forming a private courtyard for an existing house that remains in place. The largest new structure, the Art House, is designed to house a burgeoning art collection, and accommodate occasional guests. When the lot adjacent to their house came on the market a few years ago, the owners saw an opportunity to expand beyond the small house where they had lived for twenty years, raising their four children.
Spot Clinic // Sabrab SA
Located on Avenida Principal in Lisbon, Avenida da Liberdade, in the emblematic Edificio Forum Tivoli, a clinic is located on the 6th floor, where the objective was to create a reference space in terms of design and materials used. The layout of the Clinic’s interior spaces started with the maximum...
Urban Park Max: Ultra Modern Park Model Option
While “modern farmhouse” is all the rage in design these days, Truform Tiny also caters to those who want a more urban design for their THOW. The Urban Park Max is 37×10 and features a minimalist exterior, shed-style roof, and oodles of windows. There’s a downstairs bedroom...
Saunders Architecture Designs Villa AT Creating a Fluid Form Echoing the Waves Below
Villa AT‘s fluid form of the main house was in response to the topography and the weather patterns, and the need to frame the views out across the water. The building is nestled into the rocks, with stone steps leading down to the fresh water swimming pool and pool terrace, which sit within a natural cleft in the landscape. Its curving forms gives the house an almost marine quality, echoing the waves of the sea below.
Bringing the Outside In: Using Biophilic Design Principles to Transform Commercial Interiors
Modernism was all about clean lines, raw surfaces, and celebrating the uncompromising rationality of the machine. The vision of LeCorbusier was revolutionary in its time, and caught on in ways he would likely not have expected. Today, most of the public spaces we move through, from offices and schools to hospitals and transport hubs, owe something to the modern movement and its penchant for no-frills design.
CambridgeSeven Creates a Dramatic Angular Sloped Façade for the College of Life Sciences, Kuwait University
The College for Life Sciences (CLS) – houses five major departments: Art and Design, Communication Science and Language, Environmental Technology, Family Sciences, and Information Science. Featuring laboratories, classrooms, lecture rooms, exhibit hall, an administrative office suite, faculty offices, prayer rooms and a Food Production Demonstration Facility, the college will serve 3,000 students. The design is centered on the themes of “art” and “environment” which act as common threads linking the departments together. Natural daylighting, ventilation and the incorporation of sustainable building materials create a healthy and living environment. This college is designed around centralized atria.
SOMESOME Bar & Restaurant // MARS Studio
If a straight line and a flat surface following the orthogonal coordinate system reflect the ideology of rationality, then a warped surface embraces sinuant yet diverse meanings – stretching or folding, welcoming or rejecting, navigating or incarcerating, etc. Warped surfaces act as the key mediator of identical urban strategies...
Design Your Impact: Learn How to Shape More Sustainable Architecture and Interiors
In collaboration with Architizer, Material Bank is delighted to host a Fall Design Your Impact series, an in-depth virtual live series on climate, human and social health. This free online event will take place from November 29 to December 9 2022, with six accredited sessions presented across four days. We...
Enjoy a Bird’s-Eye View Over a Unique Kindergarten Reconstruction and Expansion Project
Located in the first residential community built in Shenzhen in the 1980s, the Kindergarten of Museum Forest imagines a new geometric relationship between the site, building and city. To account for the irregular shape of the lot, the collaborating firms, Yunchao Xu, Atelier Apeiron and SZAD, broke the project into several volumes, which they arranged along a series of axes in different directions, joining them with a jumble of bridges and platforms. As a result, the classrooms are flooded with light and air.
Brown & Brown Architects Refurbishes a Once Derelict Steading
When Brown & Brown Architects were charged with extending an existing house in the heart of the UK’s largest National Park, they faced several challenges. Foremost, they were asked to join the home to the adjacent steading, which was 3m lower than and 6m away from the residential structure, as well as being on an irregular angle. In this video, you can see that the once-rustic steading has been torn down, its materials recycle to create a contemporary extension with a timber and glass upper volume above a stone plinth. Remarkably, the existing topography of the site is maintained at all times.
Villa JM // Powerhouse Company
Based on an elongated U-shaped floorplan, our Villa JM presents a secretive stone face to the world, revealing only a tantalizing glimpse of its inner world in the shape of its central courtyard. Inspired by the location, an extensive wooded site in the south of the Netherlands, we discreetly positioned...
How To Transform Any Room With A Custom Designed Built-In Bookcase
Are you looking to transform your home and create a custom look? These built-in bookcase ideas can add function and a ton of style to a variety of spaces.
Connaught Marina // AGC Design
Connaught Marina, located in Sheung Wan, heart of downtown old Hong Kong, was inspired by the History of the site: the Triangular Pier, where people gathered to trade goods from China and overseas, sets theme of a Marina. The Streamline Moderne architectural form pays homage to tenement houses of the...
How to Reupholster a Chair and Give Your Piece of Furniture a Fresh New Look
Whether you’re looking to restore a thrift store antique or just perk up an old piece of furniture that feels dated, knowing how to reupholster a chair is a fun and useful way to flaunt creativity. Thanks to the proliferation of virtual DIY tutorials, you can easily practice upholstery projects at home, and a dining room chair is a simple entry point. Starting over with new fabric lets you express yourself and, in the case of a vintage chair, preserve something special. “A lot of the older pieces are higher quality than less expensive ones on the market, and as a DIY’er, you’ll have the ability to reflect your exact personality and what you want in your home, rather than having a mass-produced dining room chair that looks just like your neighbor’s,” says upholstery instructor Kimberley Chagnon, cofounder of Kim’s Upholstery, a comprehensive online community that offers virtual and in-person classes.
The futuristic design for this floating city is rooted in the past
Architect Bjarke Ingels is relying on some of our oldest building materials for the OCEANIX floating city, bringing more sustainable elements to the prototype's design.
Eye On Design: Dune Table By Zaha Hadid
My favorite design show, Salon Art + Design, wrapped up last week and I’m so excited to start featuring all of the amazing art furniture that I was lucky enough to see in person at the Park Avenue Armory. To kick things off, let’s take a look at the Dune Table, designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid (1950 – 2016).
Designing Your Home With a Coastal Vibe
For many of us, the coast is the embodiment of relaxation. The sound of waves crashing against the shore, the smell of salt in the air, and the feel of sand between our toes all help to create a sense of calm. So it’s no wonder that so many of us are drawn to decor that evokes these feelings. A coastal interior design aesthetic can be described as a laid-back, beach-inspired look that incorporates natural elements and light colors. The good news for homeowners is that there are plenty of places where you can look for advice and inspiration to create a coastal mood in your home. If you want to learn more, keep reading to find out how to design your home with a coastal vibe.
