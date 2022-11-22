Read full article on original website
Related
Space diversity: Europe’s space agency gets 1st parastronaut
John McFall, a 41-year-old Briton who lost his right leg when he was 19 and went on to compete in the Paralympics, called his selection at Europe's answer to NASA “a real turning point and mark in history.”
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
Europe's record-breaking space budget to save beleaguered ExoMars rover
European Space Agency member states approved a record-breaking nearly 17 billion Euro budget that will help cover the cost of rebuilding the landing platform of the beleaguered ExoMars rover.
Science Focus
The UK’s Goonhilly Earth Station has started tracking the path of NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon rocket
The collaboration is the first of several missions ushering in an exciting new era for UK space science. NASA’s Artemis 1 mission successfully got underway on 16 November, with the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket sending the uncrewed Orion capsule on its journey to the Moon. The mission is the first of a series that will culminate with the space agency aiming to put humanity back on the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years.
US News and World Report
Bankman-Fried's FTX, Senior Staff, Parents Bought Bahamas Property Worth $300 Million
NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, his parents and senior executives of the failed cryptocurrency exchange bought at least 19 properties worth nearly $121 million in the Bahamas over the past two years, official property records show. Separately, attorneys for FTX said on Tuesday that one of the company's...
US News and World Report
Europe Flags Space Ambitions With Spending Hike and New Astronauts
PARIS (Reuters) -European nations agreed on Wednesday to boost spending on space by 17% to stay on the heels of United States and China in two days of intense bargaining overshadowed by rising energy prices. The European Space Agency (ESA) said its 22 member states had agreed to provide 16.9...
European space agency considers plan for orbiting solar farms that beam energy into homes on Earth
The European Space Agency (ESA) is considering a proposal for a three-year study to assess whether solar farms in orbit could produce energy from the Sun and beam it down to Earth. ESA described in a statement earlier this month that as part of the Solaris project, giant orbiting satellites would harvest sunlight on a permanent basis and convert it into low-power density microwaves that can be safely beamed down to receiver stations on Earth.The satellites for such a project, ESA noted, are required to be several kilometres in size, and the ‘rectennas’ that would be collecting the energy...
A jet built by China and Pakistan may soon be the most widely operated combat aircraft in the world
The JF-17, designed and developed by Pakistan and China, is "not cutting edge, but it is a reliable performer," one expert told Insider.
BBC
Disabled man joins European Space Agency's astronaut programme
A disabled British man has been chosen for astronaut training by Europe's space agency, a world first. John McFall, 41, joined 16 men and women selected for the European Space Agency's (Esa) first new class of astronauts in 13 years. His right leg was amputated after a motorcycle crash when...
scitechdaily.com
Mars’ Interior: Deep Planetary Scan Confirms Martian Core
A new method to scan the deep interior of planets in our solar system to confirm whether they have a core at the heart of their existence has been developed by seismologists from the Australian National University (ANU). Functioning in a similar way to an ultrasound scan using sound waves...
US News and World Report
Postal Savings Bank of China to Provide $39 Billion of Property Sector Financing
BEIJING (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank of China has agreed to provide a total of 280 billion yuan ($39.17 billion) in financing to property companies including Vanke, Longfor and Country Garden, it said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 7.1479 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan...
Rocket startup ABL Space Systems aborts 3rd launch attempt in a week
ABL Space Systems, a small satellite launching startup aiming to make its rocket debut, aborted its third launch attempt in less than a week on Monday (Nov. 21).
Brazil’s Tite calms fears after emotional Neymar limps off with ankle injury
Brazil manager Tite said he was confident Neymar would play again in this World Cup after the forward was substituted with a suspected sprained ankle in the 2-0 win over Serbia
US News and World Report
Pentagon Chief Raises Concern About Beijing's 'Dangerous' Behavior With Chinese Counterpart
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) -U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday emphasized the need to improve crisis communications during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart while raising concern about "increasingly dangerous" behavior by Chinese military aircraft. The roughly 90-minute meeting in Cambodia, described as "productive and professional" by a U.S. official,...
Soccer-Stojkovic puzzled by Serbia's drop in intensity
LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic acknowledged the strength of the Brazil team after losing 2-0 to them at the World Cup on Thursday but was struggling to understand a "strange" drop in intensity from his own players.
US News and World Report
Hungary Govt Expects Total of 7 Billion in EU Funds Next Year
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary expects to receive a total of about 7 billon euros worth of European Union funds next year from various EU programmes, the government said on Thursday. At a joint news briefing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff and Tibor Navracsics, minister in charge of EU...
US News and World Report
Binance's Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed Assets Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is aiming for a roughly $1 billion fund for the potential purchase of distressed assets in the digital sector, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an interview with Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao. Zhao hinted at the possibility of allocating more funds in the interview....
The ESA aims to make 24/7 space-based solar energy harvesting a reality
The European Space Agency (ESA) is set to approve a three-year study to determine whether sending huge solar farms into space could effectively meet the world's energy demands, a report from the BBC reveals. A space-based solar power plant would be launched into a geostationary orbit, meaning it would orbit...
