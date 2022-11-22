Mandy Moore is spreading love and cheer this season, and she started at the Gymboree x Mandy Moore x Delivering Good Holiday Giveback Event in Pasadena, Calif. Moore has partnered with the brand to create a family collection that will benefit families in need by donating to Delivering Good. According to their mission, “Delivering Good unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to provide people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise, effectively distributed through a network of community partners to offer hope, dignity and self-esteem to at-risk children, families and individuals.” Moore wholeheartedly believes in this collaboration because Gymboree has...

