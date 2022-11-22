Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
Food and Fire delivers hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
This year, the Thanksgiving Give Back program is expected to deliver meals to approximately 180 families in need, which is about 650 people.
NewsChannel 36
Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
NewsChannel 36
Hundreds of Runners Celebrate Thanksgiving at Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- Over 900 people started their Thanksgiving morning by running in the 16th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot. The race was presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, and some of the proceeds from the 5K went to the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund. "When people face a...
NewsChannel 36
Thousands Enjoy Sayre Borough Christmas Parade
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Thousands of people gathered in Sayre Friday evening for the annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade. The nighttime parade weaved through downtown Sayre, bringing smiles to kids of all ages. Dozens of local organizations, businesses, dance troupes, and fire and EMS companies took part, tossing candy to spectators along the way.
Tree Lighting Downtown Binghamton
Through a partnership with the City of Binghamton, the place-making office is holding a pop-up event at the Washington Street Mall on Court Street.
owegopennysaver.com
‘Pick Me’! American Pickers make their way through Owego
Residents and business owners in Owego were in for a treat last weekend as American Pickers Mike Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay rolled into town on their quest to find some unique treasures. According to Jim Mead, owner of the Early Owego Antique Center, Jon Szalay, who he has known for years, called on Sunday morning to let him know they were in town. He also told Mead that he didn’t learn where they were going until that morning, and that Mike “prefers it that way” so as to keep things real.
Tioga County 2022 Holiday Parades
TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Towns around the Twin Tiers are gearing up for the holidays, holding their Turkey Trots, lighting their Christmas trees, and planning their parades. Throughout December, boroughs and townships in Tioga County, Pennsylvania are holding several Christmas parades, bringing the holiday spirit to the Northern Tier. Blossburg Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration […]
Festival of Lights Postpones fireworks
The county says that due to the weather forecast this evening, the Festival of Lights is moving the fireworks show from tonight to tomorrow at 7 p.m.
NewsChannel 36
Winterfest Returns to Tioga Downs For the Holiday Season
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) - Winterfest at Tioga Downs makes its return for the holiday season. The family-friendly event starts on Black Friday and continues through December 23rd on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8:30 PM with free admission. It will feature Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, a Craft Fair, and...
NewsChannel 36
Seven Children in Steuben County Adopted
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Seven children will be joining new families ahead of the holiday season. According to the Steuben County's Department of Social Services, seven children joined four families on national adoption day last Friday. The department says a total of nineteen children have found new families in 20-22...
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
Elmira Holiday Parade Route released
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
East Middle students save woman in motor accident
On October 24th, Izaiah DeJesus Malachi Bell and Logan Ostrander were walking to school and were just a few blocks from East Middle when they witnessed a collision between two vehicles.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Nov. 14, 2022, property located at 404 Front St., Village of Owego, from Phillip and Lucie Nelson to Robert and Robin Hierl for $217,500. On Nov. 14, 2022, property located at 111 Halstead Ave., Village of Owego, from Dennis Adler By Atty. In Fact and Gregory Adler As Atty. In Fact to Racheal Wilbur and Frederic Loveless for $123,935.56.
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
owegopennysaver.com
The Old Coot passes a milestone
This week I turned 80. I actually considered myself at that milestone in May, when in 1942, my mother was three months “with child” and my kicking had begun, letting her know I was anxious to get going. In my mind I was six months old when I emerged on Nov. 15. Thus, this past May I started thinking of myself as an octogenarian, which was delightfully reinforced on Father’s Day when my wife, kids and grandkids executed a total surprise birthday at the Belva Lockwood Inn in the Village of Owego, N.Y., where I reside in a 217-year-old house – as creaky and cranky as myself.
wskg.org
Refugees gather for Thanksgiving dinner in Binghamton
Refugees, new to the Binghamton area, gathered at a Thanksgiving dinner held by the American Civic Association (ACA) last week. The ACA helps immigrants and refugees adjust to a whole new life in the Southern Tier. Vladislav Hudz is 15 years old. He came to the United States from the...
whcuradio.com
Southern Tier, Central New York dancers to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – If you’re watching tomorrow, you might see some familiar faces at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Members of Ithaca’s Armstrong School of Dance are in New York City to participate in the celebration, building on a tradition that started 14 years ago. Owner and head dance instructor Karen Armstrong Gorsky said the school’s participation is a sense of pride for the community, as well as the dancers.
State St. in downtown Binghamton reopens
A major downtown Binghamton street closure that has hurt local businesses has come to an end.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 7, 2022 through Nov. 13, 2022 there were 66 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and two traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y.,...
Comments / 0