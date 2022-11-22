ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
iowapublicradio.org

The best books to gift children in the 2022 holiday season

George Bernard Shaw said, “Make it a rule never to give a child a book you would not read yourself.”. In this hour, book lovers join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share their recommendations of books to gift young readers to add to your holiday shopping list.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Native activists educate Iowans on the truth behind Thanksgiving

Some Iowa activists are breaking down stereotypes surrounding Thanksgiving, through an alternative celebration called Truthsgiving. For some Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a reminder of the devastating impact of colonialism on Native communities. So, Native activists are encouraging Iowans to use the day as a way to correct the myths surrounding the holiday’s history.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Talk of Iowa's 2022 holiday book guide for adults

The holidays are for family, fun and cozying up with a good book. Two indie booksellers and an Iowa author joined host Charity Nebbe on Talk of Iowa to discuss the best new books to give and receive this holiday season. Guests. Jan Weismiller, Prairie Lights Bookstore in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa tribes reflect on progress at march for children lost to foster care

Native communities in western Iowa marched through Sioux City on Wednesday to honor Indigenous children lost to the foster care system. At the annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children, Native organizers reflected on the decades-long progress that’s been made within the child welfare system since the march began 20 years ago.
SIOUX CITY, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa Native communities march to remember children lost in foster care

More than 20 years ago, Amanda Bearshield Palacios’ four children were taken from her. When the Santee Sioux woman struggled with drug use, social services removed her kids from her Sioux City home. She began treatment for addiction, and was still undergoing it when her parental rights were terminated.
SIOUX CITY, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Food pantries see an increase need as holiday season begins

Food pantries in Iowa are continuing to see an increase of people needing assistance. Officials say the demand for food assistance has been steadily increasing, especially as economic factors like inflation continue. Food Bank of Iowa reports that since spring, when extra SNAP benefits ended, it’s seen an increase in...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy