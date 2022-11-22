Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Missing Redwood Falls man found safe
(Redwood Falls, MN) -- The Redwood Falls Police Department has cancelled the missing person alert for Alex Allrunner. He has been found safe. Allrunner had last been seen by family on November 18th so a statewide missing person alert had been issued. The Redwood Falls Police Department thank everyone that assisted in finding him.
knuj.net
South Dakota Man Injured in Highway 14 Accident
South Dakota man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one car rollover Friday night around 9:49pm. 71 year old James Edwin Schmaedeke of Brookings, South Dakota lost control of his Ford Five Hundred while eastbound on Highway 14 and it rolled stopping in the ditch. Schmaedeke was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center. The accident was on Highway 14 at 280th Avenue in Prairieville Township of Brown County.
willmarradio.com
Pennock Man Injured in Kandiyohi County Crash
(Dovre Township, Kandiyohi County, MN)-- On Wednesday morning at approximately 6:42a.m., The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle rollover with injuries on County Road 27 near County Road 5. Kandiyohi County deputies located a 2000 Ford Ranger rolled over on its side in the north ditch....
Kat Kountry 105
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man
Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
KEYC
Deputies for DWI enforcement want their presence to be known
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, in the last five years, 49 people died in drunk-driving related crashes during the holiday season, specifically a day before Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve. From 2017-2021, the total number of alcohol-related crashes was 20,173 in Minnesota.
knuj.net
Missing Person Alert Canceled
Redwood Falls Police Department has canceled the missing person alert for Alex Aaron Allrunner, he has been found safe. Redwood Falls Police thank everyone that assisted in finding him and for sharing information.
fox9.com
Southern Minnesota K-9 helps find 30 pounds of drugs during first day on the job
RENVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A K-9 with the Renville County Sheriff’s Office had an eventful first day of work after he helped locate a substantial amount of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash. During K-9 Maverick's first day of work, the sheriff's office said the new K-9...
knuj.net
MinnPost
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
willmarradio.com
Drug Bust in Renville County, One Person Arrested
(Renville, MN)-- On Wednesday, agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house on the 700 block of Main Street North in Renville. During the search, authorities located and seized a variety of drugs, including 29 pounds of marijuana, 500 grams of cocaine and more than 350 grams of marijuana wax. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at more than $125,000. More than $35,000 in cash was also seized. One person was arrested and is being held in the Renville County Jail pending formal charges.
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
KEYC
Large amounts of drugs and cash seized during drug bust in Renville, Minn.
RENVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - On November 23, 2022, agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house on the 700 block of Main Street N. in Renville, MN.
KELOLAND TV
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
willmarradio.com
Man convicted of domestic assault in Renville County
(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Attorney’s Office says an Olivia man has been convicted of Felony 2nd Degree Assault and Domestic Assault. A jury delivered the verdicts Friday after a one-day trial. 45-year-old Luciano Lepke Martin will be sentenced January 5th. (2 p.m.). Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom says last May, Martin was living with the victim in Olivia. An argument broke out and Martin attacked the victim in the bedroom, hitting her on the head and yelling at her. The victim attempted to leave the residence to call law enforcement, but was stopped by Martin who was holding a kitchen knife. Martin again continuously hit the victim in the head while holding the knife. The victim reached out to a friend via Facebook Messenger, who contacted law enforcement. When they arrived, Martin gave a false name and date of birth. He has at least seven prior convictions for domestic violence-related offenses including domestic assault, threats of violence, stalking with intent to injure, domestic assault strangulation, and interfering with 911 calls. Martin also has two pending files in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties for domestic assault and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Martin is facing 39-54 months in prison.
New Prague Times
New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’
On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
knuj.net
Meinard Edward Hillesheim Jr.
Meinrad Edward Hillesheim Jr. age 87, of Sleepy Eye, MN died on November 21, 2022, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel with a parish prayer service at 4:00PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 10:00am until 11:00am at the North Entrance of St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Sleepy Eye. Service will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Sleepy Eye, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Fr. Mark Steffl. Interment will be at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye with Military Honors provided by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard.
