Wise County, VA

Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia

While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Youngkin wants same-day mental health treatment; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants same-day mental health treatment. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and Virginia Mercury. Economy:. Dominion Energy wants Virginia City hybrid coal / biomass plant in Wise County to stay as is. — Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on. The 2023 Annual Virginia Wildlife Photo Showcase is open! The contest invites photographers to showcase the rich heritage of Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources and pay tribute to the mission of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Submit your photos...
Alleghany County to be featured on Real Virginia program

This January, Virginia Farm Bureau’s Real Virginia television program will highlight Alleghany County as part of its County Close-up segment. Each month, the feature focuses on a different Virginia county and provides an in-depth look at the area from an agricultural perspective. Burke Moeller, video producer for Farm Bureau, will interview local farmers and others to explore the role agriculture plays in the county, which sectors are most prevalent and how the industry is changing. The most recent Census of Agriculture, conducted in 2017, found Alleghany had a total of 165 farms on 30,857 acres, and the market value of all agricultural...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda

Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left 7 dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources.  While offering few details to reporters following an annual Thanksgiving ceremony, Youngkin said his […] The post After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Sheriff: Suspect dead following pursuit in Washington County, Virginia

UPDATE: At the request of Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. After leading Washington County Virginia deputies, Virginia State Police, and other agencies on a high speed pursuit, the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?

Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
Police: Missing Johnson Co. man found safe

UPDATE: Johnson County officials said Arney was located and is now safe. MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for a Johnson County man who hasn’t been contacted since last week. According to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kip Arney Jr. […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Family of missing Norton Virginia man asking for public's help

From WCYB - Police in Norton, Virginia are asking for your help in finding a man who went missing the week of November 14th. 41-year-old Jason Mullins is 5’10 with black hair and brown eyes. He's described as having an athletic build and a full beard. Family members tell WCYB it's out of character for Mullins to not stay in contact with them.
NORTON, VA
On the Farm: Winter does not stop Virginia farmers

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter for most of us means bundling up to stay warm, or shoveling snow, or slowing down on the roads because of ice. Sure, it is a nuisance, but it is not like our livelihoods depend on having to battle through the winter elements every hour of every day. However, that […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WCSO: Man charged with animal cruelty after barn fire

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Telford man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a barn fire Thursday afternoon. According to a release from Sheriff Keith Sexton with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a fully engulfed barn fire on Rauhof Road in Telford Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, police […]
TELFORD, TN
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
Traveling home? Here's the best prices for gas in Central Virginia

(WSET) — Thanksgiving is over which means many people will be on the roads traveling home. If you are traveling on the road, here are the best gas prices in Central Virginia provided by GasBuddy. Lynchburg:. Exxon- 1221 Rivermont Avenue: $3.39. Liberty- 3145 Campbell Avenue: $3.29. 76- 2130 Langhorne...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginians urged not to move firewood

With cooler weather and shorter days, it is becoming increasingly common to use firewood during cozy times with friends and family. Unfortunately, moving firewood to another location also increases the likelihood of spreading destructive forest and agricultural pests like the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian long horned beetle, and spotted lanternfly as they “hitchhike” to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests.
VIRGINIA STATE

