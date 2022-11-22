Read full article on original website
San Diego Business Journal
Encinitas-based Firm Focuses on the Big Picture
For more than two decades, Encinitas resident Lee Mills has shined as a marketing leader, part of success story after success story in the startup business world. Since the late 1990s, Mills has worked to launch new products, build programs, re-brand, develop partnerships, raise capital and scale startups, including Anonymizer, BeyondClicks, Mojo Pages – MOGL and Raken, Inc.
$85M City Heights Project Delivers Affordable Housing
What was for decades was part of the City Heights site of a Ford car dealership has become home to low income families and elderly renters in a combined project that its developers hope will become a model for others throughout San Diego. “The need is great, demand is high,”...
$56.6M San Ysidro Project Includes Housing for Homeless Seniors
MAAC (Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County) is working with the San Diego Housing Commission and Kingdom Development, Inc. of Riverside in developing the project that it is calling Ventana al Sur because of its proximity to the Mexican border.Translated into Spanish, the name means window to the south.
