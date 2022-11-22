Read full article on original website
Navigation rail improves accessibility for Google app tablet UI
Google is introducing a new feature known as Navigation rail on its search application for Android tablets. This will help to improve the accessibility of certain features on the Google app for larger screens. At the moment, only beta testers have access to this feature, as it still needs some brushing up.
Full emoji reactions start rolling out to Google Messages
Some Google Messages app users already have access to full emoji reactions. It seems like Google started rolling out the feature, at least via the beta channel. What does that mean, exactly? Well, that means that you’ll no longer be limited to seven emoji reactions, which was the case thus far.
Samsung updates Galaxy Z Flip, Fold 2 & A72 to Android 13
Samsung seems to be in hurry to update all of its eligible Galaxy devices to Android 13. Over the past couple of weeks, it has rolled out the new Android version to dozens of Galaxy smartphones and tablets. And it keeps adding multiple new models to the party every day. The latest entrants to Samsung’s Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update party are the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy A72.
Galaxy S23 series may end up offering satellite communication
Samsung is planning to equip its Galaxy S23 flagships with a satellite communication system. The Korean smartphone giant is reportedly working with Virginia-based company Iridium Communications for this technology. Much of the work is already done, The Elec reports. But Samsung is still reviewing the implementation of the technology in the upcoming Galaxy flagships.
Galaxy S23 Ultra tipped to feature industry's brightest display yet
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature the industry’s brightest display yet. According to a fresh rumor passed along on Twitter, the upcoming Galaxy flagship will boast a peak brightness of around 2,200 nits. That’s considerably higher than the 1,750 nits of peak brightness offered by the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra this year.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the fastest Android 5G smartphone in the US
The majority of smartphones sold in the US today offer 5G connectivity. However, you won’t get the same 5G performance with every device. 5G internet speeds vary across each model due to various factors. It’s not a huge margin, but some devices offer faster speeds than others on the same network, at the same place. in terms of 5G performance. For users in the US, Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best Android solution, OOKLA has found.
Elon Musk halted payments to Twitter vendors: report
According to The New York Times, while Twitter vendors are waiting to receive their payments from the company, Elon Musk has issued new orders to stop paying vendors and contract services. This includes hundreds of thousands of dollars for employees’ travel bills before Musk could take over the company.
Elon Musk details different 'Verified' labels coming to Twitter
Elon Musk has just detailed different ‘Verified’ labels that are coming to Twitter. It seems like we’ll get different ‘Verified’ checks aka labels for different accounts. Let’s see what’s new. Elon Musk has just detailed different “Verified” labels that are coming to Twitter...
Intel 10th and 12th gen CPUs are up to 43% off for Black Friday
It might be time to upgrade that CPU in your gaming PC, and Black Friday deals from Intel can help you do that while saving a little bit of money at the same time. If you’re like me and have been using the same CPU for years now, then an upgrade to something newer is only going to make your PC better. The problem is that CPUs for the past few years have been a little expensive. Not always a lot more, but more than say, before 2019.
Black Friday: Secure your home with Arlo smart home security products
If you feel it’s necessary to secure your home, Arlo can help with that. Arlo is actually hosting a sale for its smart home security products as part of Black Friday. A bunch of the company’s products are now available via Amazon. Arlo Essential indoor camera – $74.82...
Samsung Galaxy A34 renders appear with a familiar design
Samsung is preparing to launch multiple new Galaxy A series budget and mid-range smartphones in the coming months, including the Galaxy A54, Galaxy A14, and Galaxy A34. Reputed leakster Steve H. McFly, aka @OnLeaks, has given us our first look at the former two over the past few weeks. Today, he is back with an identical set of high-resolution renders and a 360-degree video depicting the latter.
HONOR 80 Pro announced with 160MP camera, pill-shaped display camera hole
The HONOR Magic Vs is the company’s latest foldable smartphone, and it launched quite recently. Well, that wasn’t the only higher-end device that HONOR announced. The HONOR 80 Pro got announced, along with the HONOR 80 and HONOR 80 SE. The HONOR 80 Pro got announced in China,...
FTC seeking to block Microsoft's Activision purchase
The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) might file a lawsuit against Microsoft to block the company’s $69 billion purchase of Activision, Engadget (via Politico) reports. Microsoft’s offer to buy Activision Blizzard became a controversial deal from day one, and watchdogs believed Microsoft could hurt the competition with this purchase. The FTC started its investigation shortly after the news broke to the public, and now it might file a lawsuit against Microsoft and block the deal.
Motorola phones are up to 57% for Black Friday
If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to get a Motorola phone, this is the time to strike! Motorola smartphones are currently up to 57% off. We’ll list a bunch of devices below, and talk about them real quick. You can check out the rest of the ones on offer by clicking here.
Save up to 42% on Sony home audio speakers & soundbars for Black Friday
If you’re in the market for a new home audio speaker, soundbar, or receiver, Sony has you covered for Black Friday. The company is offering really nice discounts via Amazon. There is a lot to choose from here, actually. We can’t really talk about all the listed products, but we will mention some, and let you go through the rest.
Black Friday: Get Skullcandy Dime earphones for only $19.49
The Skullcandy Dime truly wireless earphones are now priced at only $19.49, for Black Friday. They are available via Amazon as we speak, along with a number of other audio products from the company. Skullcandy Dime – $19.49 (reg. $26.99) Skullcandy Hesh 2 – $41.99 (reg. $99.99) Skullcandy...
OnePlus 11 coming in Matte Black & Glossy Green color options
The OnePlus 11 will launch in two color options, according to a tipster, Matte Black, and Glossy Green. This information comes from Max Jambor, and he’s usually spot on when it comes to OnePlus info. The OnePlus 11 will launch in two color options. The tipster did not share...
Black Friday: professional & business monitors from Dell, Samsung & more
In case you’re in the market for a new monitor, this is the time to get one. Both professional and business monitors are now on sale via Amazon, for Black Friday. There are a ton of offerings here from Samsung, Dell, Spectre, and more. We’ve hand-picked a bunch of them for the list below, but you can access a full list of available monitors by clicking here.
Treat yourself to a new monitor at these Black Friday prices
Among the many different things on sale for Black Friday is a host of PC monitor deals from brands like ASUS, Acer, AOC, Sceptre, Viewsonic and more. In fact there’s still time left to get a monitor before the prices go back up to their regular amounts. Whether you need a new PC monitor for gaming or not, the Black Friday prices on some of these are really good and worth a look.
Upcoming Huawei smartwatch may hide earbuds on the inside
Something really interesting just surfaced. A Huawei smartwatch that hides earbuds on the inside. If you take a look at the provided image below the article, you’ll see what I mean. Upcoming Huawei smartwatch may have earbuds on the inside. The Huawei Watch Buds is the alleged name of...
