Question of demolishing La Jolla blufftop house brings claims of 'misrepresentation' and 'misunderstanding'
The California Coastal Commission disagrees with how the applicant to remove La Casa de los Amigos in Lower Hermosa characterized the commission's position to La Jolla's DPR Committee.
San Diego Business Journal
$85M City Heights Project Delivers Affordable Housing
What was for decades was part of the City Heights site of a Ford car dealership has become home to low income families and elderly renters in a combined project that its developers hope will become a model for others throughout San Diego. “The need is great, demand is high,”...
Coast News
The modern deli defined at Gold Finch
As I’ve stated in this column several times, I am a huge fan of Jewish-style delicatessens, whose numbers have dwindled over the past 20 years. A fabulous documentary, “Deli Man,” from 2015, captures the essence and beauty of these types of traditional delis. An interesting fact from...
San Diego Channel
San Diego homebuyers need $212,577 annually to afford a home, study says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Homebuyers across the country need to earn substantially more money than they did a year ago to buy a home. The increases are especially big in California, which includes America's Finest City. Buyers currently have to be able to afford a $5,314 mortgage payment to...
San Diego weekly Reader
L.A. angst over newspaper loss not mirrored in San Diego
News that the LA Times will be shuttering its Olympic Boulevard printing plant in a little over a year has triggered an avalanche of Angeleno angst, per a November 12 account by Times letters editor Paul Thornton. “More than a few journalists noticed pop star Katy Perry’s tweet last week saying one of her ‘favorite sounds ever is the sound of a crisp new newspaper being read over breakfast for an hour or so.’ Judging by readers’ approving reaction to a short letter on Monday imploring The Times to keep printing newspapers long into the future, Perry is far from alone,” wrote Thornton.
More repaving, fewer patches: San Diego plans crackdown on road trenching
The proposal would sharply increase fees paid by utility companies and would require faster and more comprehensive fixes to city streets.
San Diego weekly Reader
Who built this award-winning Del Mar seaside mansion?
Del Mar — it’s where the turf meets the surf, where horses are somewhat regularly sacrificed as a consequence of people being entertained by watching them run in circles on said turf, and where, ever since Hollywood was a thing, stars and celebrities have day-tripped from LA to enjoy sunny beach days, lavish resorts, and haute cuisine in some of the county’s most well-regarded restaurants.
San Diego man alleges American Airlines barred him over seat issue
"Surprised at having a stranger make physical contact with him, plaintiff moved the flight attendant's arm away and told her that he would adjust his seat himself, which he immediately did."
San Diego Housing Commission has millions left this fiscal year to help first time homebuyers
SAN DIEGO — With high home prices, and rising interest rates, it may seem impossible to buy a home in San Diego. But, the San Diego Housing Commission says it has millions of dollars in federal, state and local funding to help new home buyers with down payments, and they want more people to take advantage of it.
Protesters occupy county building as tenants reel from rent relief program’s end
Tenants and advocates staged a sit-in protest at the San Diego County Housing and Community Development Services building on Tuesday, calling on county officials to address issues with the defunct COVID rent relief program that left thousands of renters in the region facing eviction. The county’s emergency rental assistance (ERA)...
pacificsandiego.com
La Jolla’s Pacific Catch serving deep-water farmed fish
Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the first in the country to serve the new sustainably raised Forever Oceans kampachi fish. Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the...
San Diego Business Journal
Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park
Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Experiences In San Diego’s Historic Liberty Station
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There is no other place like it: a historic landmark turned into a rich and rewarding experience for the whole family — and in a city blessed with great all-year-round weather. Liberty Station was built from the buildings and grounds of the Naval Training Center (NTC) in San Diego, California. Of the original 300 buildings, 64 make up the station; all but 10 have been restored and repurposed. From its inception in 1923 and before it closed in 1998, the NTC turned two million recruits into naval servicemen who went on to serve their country.
Participants wanted for e-bike pilot program
The San Diego Association of Governments said it's looking for people to participate in a two-year e-bike pilot program.
San Diego Business Journal
Chula Vista Commercial Property Sells for $3.3M
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of The Shops at Southbay Marketplace, a 5,600-square-foot retail property located in Chula Vista, California. The asset sold for $3,300,000. The buyer, Rand Wasserman of W4...
San Diego Business Journal
$56.6M San Ysidro Project Includes Housing for Homeless Seniors
MAAC (Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County) is working with the San Diego Housing Commission and Kingdom Development, Inc. of Riverside in developing the project that it is calling Ventana al Sur because of its proximity to the Mexican border.Translated into Spanish, the name means window to the south.
Coast News
Jeweler to the stars sets roots in Carlsbad
If you spend any time listening to the song “Baller Baby,” or watching music videos of artists such as Chingy or Ludacris, you will hear the name Rob Jewels mentioned. That’s because the Carlsbad master jeweler created jewelry designs for both, plus many other celebrities. In fact,...
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
kusi.com
San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
eastcountymagazine.org
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE RE-OPENS EL CAJON LOCATION
November 22, 2022 (El Cajon) – Outback Steakhouse® announced the re-opening of its El Cajon, CA restaurant after a complete remodel. The restaurant has been closed since May of this year. The El Cajon location was the first Outback Steakhouse to open in Southern CA in 1994. The newly renovated Outback – located at 722 Jamacha Road– re-opened to guests on November 9.
