Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Intel 10th and 12th gen CPUs are up to 43% off for Black Friday
It might be time to upgrade that CPU in your gaming PC, and Black Friday deals from Intel can help you do that while saving a little bit of money at the same time. If you’re like me and have been using the same CPU for years now, then an upgrade to something newer is only going to make your PC better. The problem is that CPUs for the past few years have been a little expensive. Not always a lot more, but more than say, before 2019.
Android Headlines
Upgrade your morning with these Black Friday Nespresso deals
The morning coffee is one of the best parts of the morning, and it gets even better with these deals on Nespresso machines for Black Friday. Right now over at Amazon there are TON of different Nespresso machines available at discounted Black Friday prices. We’re talking up to 43% on some machines. Keep in mind that not every machine will have the same discount. But with so many options it should be nigh impossible for everyone not to find something.
Android Headlines
Sony's new INZONE gaming headphones are on sale for Black Friday
Earlier this year Sony launched its INZONE gaming headphones and they’re already on sale as part of the company’s Black Friday discounts. You can grab the INZONE H3, H7, and H9 all for a bit less expensive than normal while Amazon’s Black Friday sale is live. The H9 is the nicest headset of the three but also has the smallest discount. The INZONE H9’s regular price is $299.99, but they’re currently on sale for $278.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are as low as $179
For Black Friday, Amazon has discounted a slew of iRobot’s Roomba robot vacuums. And even a couple of its Braava robot mops. So now you can save big, and you won’t need to clean your house yourself. Here’s everything on sale:. iRobot Roomba 694 – $179 (reg....
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Secure your home with Arlo smart home security products
If you feel it’s necessary to secure your home, Arlo can help with that. Arlo is actually hosting a sale for its smart home security products as part of Black Friday. A bunch of the company’s products are now available via Amazon. Arlo Essential indoor camera – $74.82...
Android Headlines
Motorola phones are up to 57% for Black Friday
If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to get a Motorola phone, this is the time to strike! Motorola smartphones are currently up to 57% off. We’ll list a bunch of devices below, and talk about them real quick. You can check out the rest of the ones on offer by clicking here.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: professional & business monitors from Dell, Samsung & more
In case you’re in the market for a new monitor, this is the time to get one. Both professional and business monitors are now on sale via Amazon, for Black Friday. There are a ton of offerings here from Samsung, Dell, Spectre, and more. We’ve hand-picked a bunch of them for the list below, but you can access a full list of available monitors by clicking here.
Android Headlines
The JBL Flip 6 is now $40 off for Black Friday
Today is Black Friday, so it’s the perfect time for you to sink your teeth into some tasty deals. If you’re looking to up your audio game, then look no further than the $85.95 JBL Flip 6 portable speaker. This speaker is perfect if you want to have...
Android Headlines
Save big on USB-C chargers from Anker this Black Friday
Black Friday is always a good time to stock up on some USB-C chargers for your home, office, car and much more. And Anker has you covered this year. Knocking about 30% off of most of its most popular chargers. This includes their new GANPrime chargers as well, which are really worth checking out.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Amazfit smartwatches & bands get considerably discounts
Amazfit has decided to join the Black Friday festivities, if I can put it that way, as the company discounted a ton of its smartwatches and bands. These products are discounted by up to 42%. Considering the sheer amount of products that Amazfit discounted, chances are you’ll find something you...
Android Headlines
Get iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO & Brava Jet m6 bundle for Black Friday
IRobot has a really nice bundle on sale, in case you’re on the lookout for a new robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO and Braava Jet m6 robot mop bundle are now on sale for Black Friday. This bundle will cost you $648.99, down from $899.99. That is...
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Get Skullcandy Dime earphones for only $19.49
The Skullcandy Dime truly wireless earphones are now priced at only $19.49, for Black Friday. They are available via Amazon as we speak, along with a number of other audio products from the company. Skullcandy Dime – $19.49 (reg. $26.99) Skullcandy Hesh 2 – $41.99 (reg. $99.99) Skullcandy...
Android Headlines
Roborock's S7 MaxV Ultra gets its first discount in time for Black Friday
Roborock is discounting its S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum for the first time since being announced in January, just in time for Black Friday. Amazon has the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra on sale for $1,059. That’s going to save you $340 off of the regular price here. Making this a really good deal.
Android Headlines
The Logitech G cloud gaming console is $50 off for Black Friday
Logitech is a company known for its business-targeted keyboards, mouses, etc. While that’s true, the company has a portable console that’s fit for cloud gaming. The Logitech G cloud gaming console is available for $50 off for Black Friday. This brings the price down from $349.99 to $299.99.
Android Headlines
Treat yourself to a new monitor at these Black Friday prices
Among the many different things on sale for Black Friday is a host of PC monitor deals from brands like ASUS, Acer, AOC, Sceptre, Viewsonic and more. In fact there’s still time left to get a monitor before the prices go back up to their regular amounts. Whether you need a new PC monitor for gaming or not, the Black Friday prices on some of these are really good and worth a look.
Android Headlines
Get a 165Hz gaming monitor for under $200 during Black Friday
A decent gaming monitor doesn’t have to cost a lot of money, and the Black Friday discount on the Gigabyte G27F 2 is a great example of that. It comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and it can be yours for under $200. Specifically $149.99 which is the discounted price. Normally it costs $209.99 so you save $60.
Android Headlines
SanDisk & WD storage drives and cards are heavily discounted for Black Friday
Black Friday is upon us and there are a ton of deals out there. We’ve already published tons of them on the site, and many more are coming. If you’re in the market for a hard drive, or an SD card maybe, you’re in luck. SanDisk and Western Digital products are now discounted for Black Friday. We’ll list a bunch of them below, but you can check a full list on Amazon by clicking here. There are tons of deals.
Android Headlines
The 15.6" Galaxy Book 2 Pro is $500 off for Black Friday
Black Friday is the perfect time to get a new computer. That’s why Samsung has some pretty sweet deals to help you save some money. Now, during Black Friday, you can take up a 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro for $500 off. This brings the price down to $1,399.99 on Amazon.
Android Headlines
Grab this RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop for $700 off on Black Friday
Acer’s excellent Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 Ti GPU inside is now $700 off the regular price for Black Friday. This is a monster of a deal on a gaming laptop that has consistently been on our best gaming laptops list. Though it’s still not inexpensive, $700 off is nothing to scoff at. Usually this variation of the Predator Triton 500 SE is $2,999. But today you can pick it up for $2,299.
Android Headlines
Get one of the best PS5 SSDs for 53% off during Black Friday
Black Friday sales are underway and if you’re hoping to find a good discount on SSDs for your PS5, then you’re in luck because the Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD is on sale right now. The 2TB model with the heatsink, which is the one you want, is currently 53% off its regular listed price. That’s 2TB of extra storage for tons of games on your PS5 at less than half the cost it would normally be. That’s a steal.
Comments / 0