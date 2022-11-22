Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update
Probably among the most popular Galaxy S20 series phones, the Galaxy S20 FE is finally getting updated to Android 13 (One UI 5.0). Being positioned at the threshold between flagships and mid-range phones has many advantages, so the Galaxy S20 FE is probably going to sell like hot cakes during Black Friday.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
ZDNet
Samsung slices the price of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite by a third for Black Friday
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
notebookcheck.net
Diesel Griffed Gen 6: Fossil Group releases another Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus smartwatch with Wear OS 3
The Fossil Group has expanded its smartwatch offering with the Diesel Gen 6 Griffed, the first by the subsidiary in two years. Unsurprisingly, the new smartwatch features Fossil Gen 6 design cues, with a round AMOLED display surrounded by thick bezels, two physical buttons and a digital crown protected by a guard.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Android Headlines
Top Android phones to consider buying: Pixel 5 included
If you are in the market for a new Android phone, you might be wondering which one to buy. With so many options on the market, it can take time to figure out where to start. But do not worry, we are here to help. In this blog post, we...
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 won't be made out of ceramic after all
The OnePlus 11 won’t be made out of ceramic after all, it seems. This information comes from Max Jambor, a well-known tipster. This goes against what another tipster, Digital Chat Station, said recently. The OnePlus 11 won’t utilize ceramic build after all, it seems. He said that the...
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
Phone Arena
Disruptive camera phone that promises to beat iPhone and Galaxy now official: meet Vivo X90 Pro Plus
Not all heroes wear capes, and not all great camera phones carry the Samsung, Apple or Google brand. The new Vivo X90 Pro Plus is the latest iteration in one of the most exciting camera phone series and it is just as innovative as they get. The X90 Pro Plus just went official in China and it is truly one of the most compelling flagships around.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Surprised With New Free Perks
Microsoft has surprised Xbox Game Pass subscribers with some new, free perks that can be claimed at this very moment. While many of the benefits associated with Game Pass revolve around the library of games on Xbox and PC that can be accessed, Microsoft oftentimes partners with other companies to make the service that much better. Now, that trend has continued once again, this time through a new partnership with Apple.
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra lets me control the camera with the remote-like S Pen — it's $318 off for Black Friday
Black Friday deals are in full blast-off mode, and if you've been thinking about getting a new phone, I definitely recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It once had an ugly price tag of $1,300, but now, thanks to Black Friday, Samsung slashed the Galaxy S22 Ultra to a much more palatable $981 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)
notebookcheck.net
Deal | OnePlus 10T: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 flagship receives price cuts across all SKUs
OnePlus may have reduced the OnePlus 10 Pro during Black Friday, but the company has also shaved a few dollars off the newer OnePlus 10T. Available from OnePlus itself and Amazon, the savings are more modest than those for the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, they still undercut the OnePlus 10T’s MSRP by a healthy margin.
makeuseof.com
The Galaxy S23 Might Support Satellite Communications Like the iPhone 14
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's next generation of flagship Android devices could support satellite connectivity similar to that introduced in the iPhone 14, according to new reports. The company is...
Google Pixel 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Where value matters
In this comparison, we pit the Galaxy S22 against the new Pixel 7 to help you decide which one may be worth a dip into your wallet.
techeblog.com
University of Maryland Develops Real Invisibility Cloak That Stops AI Facial Recognition Cameras
Unlike this sitting on air trick, University of Maryland’s real invisibility cloak is simpler than you think. It consists of a pullover with a stay-dry microfleece lining with adversarial patterns the evade most AI facial recognition cameras. This demonstration showed that the pullover was able to evade the YOLOv2...
The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are 28% off during this dazzling Black Friday sale
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Motorola has been one of the biggest benefactors in the smartphone world since LG's withdrawal. Slowly but surely, they’ve climbed up the market share to become the third-largest OEM in the US. However, unlike Samsung and Apple, Motorola has achieved this feat by doubling down on competent budget devices rather than flagship phones.
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
The new mid-range Snapdragon 782G gets a low-key launch
Qualcomm has launched the new Snapdragon 782G mobile platform for mid-range devices. The new SoC can reach speeds up to 2.7GHz, along with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.
laptopmag.com
Wow! Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with 256GB drops $200 in bargain Black Friday deal
With Black Friday deals rolling out, we're seeing all kinds of major price cuts. Now, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with a $200 price drop at Amazon (opens in new tab) — and that's with a 256GB storage upgrade and S Pen included. Down from $779,...
