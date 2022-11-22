ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update

Probably among the most popular Galaxy S20 series phones, the Galaxy S20 FE is finally getting updated to Android 13 (One UI 5.0). Being positioned at the threshold between flagships and mid-range phones has many advantages, so the Galaxy S20 FE is probably going to sell like hot cakes during Black Friday.
ZDNet

Samsung slices the price of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite by a third for Black Friday

If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Android Headlines

Top Android phones to consider buying: Pixel 5 included

If you are in the market for a new Android phone, you might be wondering which one to buy. With so many options on the market, it can take time to figure out where to start. But do not worry, we are here to help. In this blog post, we...
Android Headlines

OnePlus 11 won't be made out of ceramic after all

The OnePlus 11 won’t be made out of ceramic after all, it seems. This information comes from Max Jambor, a well-known tipster. This goes against what another tipster, Digital Chat Station, said recently. The OnePlus 11 won’t utilize ceramic build after all, it seems. He said that the...
The Verge

Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday

Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Surprised With New Free Perks

Microsoft has surprised Xbox Game Pass subscribers with some new, free perks that can be claimed at this very moment. While many of the benefits associated with Game Pass revolve around the library of games on Xbox and PC that can be accessed, Microsoft oftentimes partners with other companies to make the service that much better. Now, that trend has continued once again, this time through a new partnership with Apple.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | OnePlus 10T: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 flagship receives price cuts across all SKUs

OnePlus may have reduced the OnePlus 10 Pro during Black Friday, but the company has also shaved a few dollars off the newer OnePlus 10T. Available from OnePlus itself and Amazon, the savings are more modest than those for the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, they still undercut the OnePlus 10T’s MSRP by a healthy margin.
makeuseof.com

The Galaxy S23 Might Support Satellite Communications Like the iPhone 14

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's next generation of flagship Android devices could support satellite connectivity similar to that introduced in the iPhone 14, according to new reports. The company is...
Android Police

The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are 28% off during this dazzling Black Friday sale

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Motorola has been one of the biggest benefactors in the smartphone world since LG's withdrawal. Slowly but surely, they’ve climbed up the market share to become the third-largest OEM in the US. However, unlike Samsung and Apple, Motorola has achieved this feat by doubling down on competent budget devices rather than flagship phones.

