Related
The Chef Duo Behind Beloved NYC Restaurant King Just Opened a Pasta Spot in Rockefeller Center
The new restaurant openings at Rockefeller Center are continuing apace, this time with a spot from the team behind the beloved King in Soho. At Jupiter, chefs Jess Shadbolt and Clare de Boer are turning their eye toward a dish they’ve always loved but haven’t had the chance to make in large quantities at King: pasta. “We’re zooming in on something we really respond to and expanding it,” de Boer told Eater NY. “This is how we like to eat.” On a menu meant to be enjoyed for both lunch and dinner, pasta is the real highlight. But before tucking in to...
Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
A private chef in Beverly Hills outraged her TikTok viewers by saying she spent over $3,500 at an expensive grocery store to restock her client's pantry
Brooke Baevsky, a California-based TikToker and private chef, said she spent $3,500 at Erewhon while shopping for a client.
CNBC
A $2 hot dog changed this Michelin-starred restaurateur's entire approach to business
The hospitality secret that turned an everyday brasserie into one of the world's top restaurants started with a $2 hot dog. That's according to restaurateur Will Guidara, who discussed his "unreasonable hospitality" strategy in a TED Talk last month. It's an undemanding way of elevating ordinary experiences, Guidara said — and you can incorporate the techniques into any kind of career or job.
How to Roast the Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey, According to a Michelin 3-Star Chef
Corey Lee is not a big turkey guy. At Benu, his Michelin three-star Korean restaurant in San Francisco, poultry is rarely on the menu, and the same is true for his home kitchen. “I almost never cook turkey outside of Thanksgiving,” he said. “I enjoy the flavor, but the size makes it a bit impractical outside of a gathering at home with a larger group of people for a special occasion. Also, it’s not easy to find a good, fresh turkey, unfrozen, at other times of the year.” And when he does bring the large bird home for the holiday, he uses...
Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin 3-Star Restaurant in London Got Shut Down by Climate Activists This Weekend
Over the past few months, climate activists have been making the news for targeting great works of art with various food items. Now they’re making a statement by impacting the culinary industry itself. This weekend, members of the group Animal Rebellion shut down the Michelin three-star Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, The Guardian reported. On Saturday, they entered the space around 6 pm local time, sat down at reserved tables and pulled out mock menus outlining the environmental costs of foods on the restaurant’s menu, such as steak and veal. The move was meant to draw attention to the inequality that fine-dining...
Tasting Table
How Many Restaurants Does Bobby Flay Actually Own?
When you hear the words "celebrity chef," there's probably a good chance that Bobby Flay is the first person who comes to mind. From providing cooking tips for home chefs to crafting world-class cuisine, the chef has built a culinary empire from the ground up. Flay was a member of the French Culinary Institute's first-ever graduating class in 1984. Then, in 1993, the James Beard Foundation named Flay "Rising Star Chef of the Year." (Flay has since won two more James Beard awards.) In 2015, he was the first chef in history to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, per his website. Today, Flay is a multi-Emmy award winner and Culinary Hall of Fame inductee. He's written 14 cookbooks and hosted an impressive lineup of television shows, including Iron Chef America, Boy Meets Grill, Food Nation, and more. In summary, this is a person who has accomplished a lot — and who knows a lot about cooking.
Popculture
Whole Foods Dessert Hit With Recall
Frequent shoppers at Whole Foods need to closely look at their recent purchases due to this recent recall. Amid a string of recalls at the popular grocery, another item has now been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
Bringing authentic Neapolitan pizza home
The bustling city in the shadow of a volcano has a passion for food which explodes onto the street, and which has been exported around the world: Naples gave us pizza. Cooked in about 90 seconds at an intense, 800-degree heat, pizza is the soul of Naples, says master pizza maker (or pizzaiolo) Antonio Starita. At 80 years old, he embraces tradition, and says he did not like making pizza, at first. "I liked it," he admitted, "when I saw the money coming in!"
Thrillist
Chef José Andrés is Partnering With Capital One to Bring Super-Exclusive Dining Experiences to Cities Across America
Imagine being able to sit down at an intimate dining experience exclusively curated just for you by some of the world's best chefs. Seem out of reach? On November 4 and 5, world-renowned Chef José Andrés, CEO and co-founder of José Andrés Group alongside Chef Dominique Crenn, owner of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Atelier Crenn, did just that. The two hosted a private dinner at minibar, Andrés high-end, avant garde, restaurant in Washington, D.C — exclusively for Capital One cardholders.
Narcity
An Oregon TikTok Chef Went Viral For Her Potato Peeling Hack & It Saves So Much Time
The holidays are just around the corner, and that means endless cooking sessions for those in charge of homemade food. Time-saving tips for meal preparations become so valuable during the season, and an Oregon chef might have just become the cooking expert many people needed, as one of her hacks is now viral on social media.
The Ultimate Guide to Wagyu Beef, the World’s Most Luxurious Steak
Wagyu beef—you know, the transcendently tender, fatty, umami-rich steak—has become as synonymous with luxury as caviar or black truffles. But no matter how many Michelin-starred menus this delicacy graces, all of the facts about Wagyu steak still tend to elude even the most seasoned diners. “It’s an extremely fascinating but confusing world,” says Joe Heitzeberg, the co-founder and CEO of Crowd Cow. Heitzeberg, who admits it wasn’t until he’d spent ample time meeting with Japanese slaughterhouse owners and farmers (his minor in Japanese at the University of Washington helped) that he felt like he truly understood Wagyu. “There’s a lot of information...
This Is Washington's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp has the scoop on the best Indian eatery in every state.
The Best Double IPAs for Boozy Thanksgiving Sipping This Year
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There are plentiful ways to get into the holiday spirit in this season of bounty, from the turkey on the table to the comfort of loved ones surrounding you — and yes, that carries over to the best double IPA in your glass. That’s right: What you’re (responsibly) imbibing through the holidays deserves as much consideration as the Thanksgiving feast that awaits, and that’s why the best double IPAs belong in your fridge. Our take is pretty simple this Thanksgiving: If you’re only...
The dream of plant-based meat in fast food may already be dead
Plant-based meat is too expensive and adds too much complexity for widespread fast food adoption, an analyst said.
A NYC butcher shop frozen in time
Just at the edge of Manhattan's Little Italy sits a butcher shop virtually frozen in time since it opened in 1923. "I joke many times, I say it's half-museum, half-butcher shop," said Jennifer Prezioso, the butcher, owner, and fourth-ever employee of Albanese Meats & Poultry. "I should charge admission because so many people come in and they're just like, 'Is this real?'"
Tasting Table
Why Andrew Zimmern Calls Bangkok One Of His Favorite Food Cities
Thailand is known as a land with a hot, tropical climate, delicious mangoes, and hospitable and kind people, with Bangkok being a very crowded city with eclectic scenery of both beautiful ancient Buddhist temples and modern structures. The country's renown can also extend to its food, as many regional dishes are popular with tourists, locals, and in Thai restaurants around the world.
Customers to wait 30 years for coveted frozen Japanese beef croquettes
The waitlist for a box of frozen beef croquettes from a family-run company in Japan has tripled from nearly a decade to 30 years, according to reports.Asahiya, a butcher shop located in Takasago City in Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture, has been selling meat products since 1926, but its Kobe beef croquettes are one of its best-selling items.According to CNN, the waitlist for the frozen croquettes, which are made with Kobe beef and locally grown potatoes, has soared to more than 30 years.In April, a woman tweeted that she had finally received her order of the croquettes - nearly nine years after...
ijustwanttoeat.com
Mad Dog and Beans Mexican Cantina in NYC, NY
I passed in front of Mad Dog and Beans Mexican Cantina few times in the morning and was not sure what to expect from it and thought that going on a Friday before a major Holiday would be a good idea, expecting less people and so, less noise. I was wrong: as we entered the restaurant to inquire for a table, we ended up in a dark setting with a noise level that was definitely not for me…Fortunately, they had tables outside and the weather was still adequate for an outdoor dinner.
