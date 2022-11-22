Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an absolute Black Friday steal right now
Deeply and somewhat randomly discounted for a limited time in a single variant last week, the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger is now on sale at an even more attractive price in another model from a different retailer. We're talking about an entry-level 32GB storage configuration this time around, available...
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
notebookcheck.net
Flat Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design confirmed in leaked CAD render
A supposed CAD render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has surfaced on the Chinese social media site Weibo. Posted by an account that is machine-translated as “Love the Planet”, the drawing simply shows an unnamed smartphone-like device mostly from the side, with part of what would presumably be the display also revealed. The image (see below) was later shared by the well-known leaker Ice universe, who simply stated “S23U” with an “insidious” emoji in the post.
Google Pixel 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Where value matters
In this comparison, we pit the Galaxy S22 against the new Pixel 7 to help you decide which one may be worth a dip into your wallet.
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Android Headlines
Top Android phones to consider buying: Pixel 5 included
If you are in the market for a new Android phone, you might be wondering which one to buy. With so many options on the market, it can take time to figure out where to start. But do not worry, we are here to help. In this blog post, we...
Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best early discounts on iPads, iPhones and more
Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with discounts to be had on top tech items, including TVs, laptops and gaming gear. We’ve now entered Black Friday week, and there are already deals to be had on Apple products from a number of third-party retailers.Several stores have already cut hundreds of prices this Black Friday month. In fact, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO started trimming product prices at the beginning of November, and those deals are only going to land thicker and faster as we get closer to the big day.Follow live: The best early Black Friday...
AOL Corp
Need a budget-friendly laptop? This Lenovo is $99.99
Save $150: As of Nov. 21, the Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14" laptop is on sale for $99.99 at Best Buy. That's a savings of 60%. Laptops are staples for work, school, and even lounging around. Inevitably your loyal laptop will give out, become outdated, or need an upgrade — hey, it's the circle of life. But you can grab an inexpensive upgrade with this cloud grey Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14", on sale at a great price for Black Friday.
T3.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
ZDNet
17+ Black Friday Samsung deals: Galaxy phones, TVs, and more on sale now
I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not the brand. But when a brand makes electronics for virtually all facets of life, it's hard to run against the grain. Korean electronics maker, Samsung, has been churning out quality tech for decades, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, and appliances that live in households worldwide.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 won't be made out of ceramic after all
The OnePlus 11 won’t be made out of ceramic after all, it seems. This information comes from Max Jambor, a well-known tipster. This goes against what another tipster, Digital Chat Station, said recently. The OnePlus 11 won’t utilize ceramic build after all, it seems. He said that the...
I tried Honor's new folding phone – it's a great Samsung Galaxy Z Fold alternative
The Honor Magic VS is the company's first coming to the UK, here's how it could compete
Samsung's big-screen foldable phone has had a massive price cut for Black Friday
Save £610 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G at Amazon
T3.com
Samsung OLED 65-inch TV is 35% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale
If you missed out on the 85-inch Samsung TV deal, this model should be on your list. The Samsung OLED S95B is a Quantum Dot OLED model, so it provides not just great blacks but great colour too. At 65 inches, it's still on the bigger side, so you can...
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are 28% off during this dazzling Black Friday sale
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Motorola has been one of the biggest benefactors in the smartphone world since LG's withdrawal. Slowly but surely, they’ve climbed up the market share to become the third-largest OEM in the US. However, unlike Samsung and Apple, Motorola has achieved this feat by doubling down on competent budget devices rather than flagship phones.
Samsung's best-selling Galaxy A53 is down to its lowest price yet
For Black Friday, Samsung is selling the A53 for just $349, making it an unmissable deal. The mid-range phone launched earlier this year and continues to be one of the best around.
pocketnow.com
What storage size do you need for the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Like every other iPhone launched in the past, the latest iPhone 14 series also does not feature microSD card storage expansion slot. Even though the new iPhones come with a lot of upgrades and features over the previous generation — especially the iPhone 14 Pro models with their new 48MP camera and Dynamic Island notch — the lack of microSD expansion might be a bummer for many.
