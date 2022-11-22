Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
torquenews.com
Best Tire Brands Rated by Consumer Reports
Here’s the top four best tire brands recently rated by Consumer Reports with recommendations on which models are a good match for your vehicle type and driving conditions. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when shopping around and trying to decide which tire type you really need and how much it is going to cost you.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
electrek.co
Club Car’s fancy new electric golf cart looks like a living room on wheels
Club Car is one of the country’s biggest golf cart makers, and now the brand has just unveiled a slick new line of high-end electric vehicles that are more like open-air electric cars. Just don’t call the Club Car Cru a “car.”. In fact, these technically aren’t...
5 Family-Friendly Kia SUVs for Memory-Making Adventures
What SUV do you want to drive to make memories with your family? Here are five family-friendly Kia SUVs to consider. The post 5 Family-Friendly Kia SUVs for Memory-Making Adventures appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
makeuseof.com
IONIQ 5 vs. Kona: Which Hyundai EVs Are Currently for Sale?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Hyundai has evolved drastically from what it used to be. For example, if you look at a 1995 Hyundai Accent, you would never guess that it was made by the same company that currently builds the amazing IONIQ 5 electric SUV.
Black Friday mattress deals 2022: Best offers from Emma, Hypnos, Simba and more
The biggest and best sales event of the year – aka Black Friday – is finally here. The shopping bonanza means all of your favourite retailers, including Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners have slashed their prices across gaming, tech, home appliances and so much more. Another particularly pricey item that you can save on during the Black Friday sale is a mattress, with all of the best brands – including Simba, Emma, Brook + Wilde, and Otty – offering huge dealson single, double, king, and super king-size beds. Of course, the sheer amount of choice can make it difficult to...
RideApart
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Cracks 50,000 Bikes Sold In First Three Months
Whenever an OEM launches a new motorcycle model, it probably goes without saying that they want it to do well. It’s been three months since Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350, and how are things looking? The numbers don’t lie—Enfield has now sold nearly 51,000 Hunter 350s, and the interest appears to remain high.
New eVTOL ‘Axe’ Aircraft Flies 100 MPH and Parks at Home for $173K
In 1962, "The Jetsons" promised a future with flying cars that still hasn't materialized. But the vehicles that zipped George and Judy off to work would be put to shame by what could soon be coming to...
3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get)
The pickup trucks for 2023 worth waiting for are the 2023 Ford Maverick, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, and the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The post 3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Accessories
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Pilot's New Looks Come with a New Price over $40,000
The 2023 Honda Pilot is all new for its fourth generation, bringing a 285-hp 3.5-liter V-6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Styling has been updated inside and out, modernizing the cabin while also giving the overall shape of the car a more muscular look. Honda announced pricing for the 2023...
Top Speed
The Fuell Fllow Is The Ultimate American-Made Electric Motorcycle
Erik Buell is not a new name in the motorcycle industry. The segment legend has many impressive motorcycles under his name, and in 2019, he kickstarted his EV journey by inaugurating the electric company Fuell. Now, three years later the company has commenced pre-bookings for its electric commuter motorcycle - the Fuell Fllow - Buell’s second electric product after the Fuell Flluid electric bike.
MotorTrend’s 3 Best Luxury Compact Fastbacks Make Most Sedans Look Boring
Good things come in small packages, like the three vehicles on MotorTrend’s list of the best luxury compact fastbacks. More than just luxury compacts, these cars combine speed and handling with a fastback body to add a healthy dose of practicality to the mix. The post MotorTrend’s 3 Best Luxury Compact Fastbacks Make Most Sedans Look Boring appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
Apple Car 1 concept embodies brand’s winning design philosophy + exciting self-driving function
Apple’s ultimate electric car dream is beating alive with Project Titan in the works for a very long time now. The prototype of the next-generation EV is projected to be revealed in 2024 if everything goes to plan, and the production model will debut sometime in 2025 – 2028.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
makeuseof.com
How to Show the Minimum or Maximum Processor State in the Power Options Menu on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Have you ever tried to tweak the minimum and maximum processor states on your Windows PC, only to find them hidden? Or perhaps you want to hide the options to prevent others from tampering with them?
How Does a Turbo Wastegate Work?
Adobe StockIt's job is similar to the blow-off valve, except on the exhaust side.
Comments / 0