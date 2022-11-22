ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Zoom shares down 90% from peak as pandemic boom fades

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O) have tumbled about 90% from their pandemic peak in October 2020 as the former investor darling struggles to adjust to a post-COVID world.

The stock was down nearly 10% on Tuesday after the company cut its annual sales forecast and posted its slowest quarterly growth, prompting at least six brokerages to cut their price targets.

The company, which became a household name during lockdowns due to the popularity of its video-conferencing tools, is trying to reinvent itself by focusing on businesses, with products such as cloud-calling service Zoom Phone and conference-hosting offering Zoom Rooms.

Analysts, however, say any turnaround in the business is still a few quarters away as growth in its mainstay online unit slows and competition from Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) Teams and Cisco's (CSCO.O) Webex and Salesforce's (CRM.N) Slack gets intense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiDYC_0jJs2cPc00

"Zoom has a fundamental flaw - it has needed to spend heavily to keep hold of market share. Spending to cling onto, rather than grow, market share is never a good place to be and was a sign of trouble ahead," Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Sophie Lund-Yates said.

The company's operating expenses surged 56% in the third quarter as it spent more on product development and marketing. Its adjusted operating margin shrank to 34.6% from 39.1% a year earlier.

Some brokerages believe acquisitions could help revive growth at Zoom, but Chief Executive Eric Yuan said on a post-earnings call that he continued to see heightened deal scrutiny for new business.

"The game is not over for them but without acquisitions this is a multi-year path to returning to higher growth," Needham & Co analyst Ryan Koontz said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KX6on_0jJs2cPc00

Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Nasdaq falls while the dollar, bond yields gain

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq was lower on Friday with pressure from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) while the dollar gained and U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors shied away from riskier bets.
Reuters

Oil slides over 3% on Russian price cap talks, U.S. gasoline build

HOUSTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 3% on Wednesday, continuing a streak of volatile trading, as the Group of Seven (G7) nations considered a price cap on Russian oil above the current market level and as gasoline inventories in the United States built by more than analysts' expected.
Reuters

Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
Reuters

Foxconn unrest risks iPhone shipments, weighs on Apple shares

TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Foxconn's (2317.TW) flagship iPhone plant in China is set to see a further reduction in November shipments after the latest bout of worker unrest this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, as thousands of employees quit.
Reuters

France's CMA CGM sees profits ebbing as shipping boom fades

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - CMA CGM said it expects a pullback in shipping markets to accelerate in the fourth quarter due to high energy prices and flagging consumer spending, and this will reduce its profitability following an earnings surge in the past year.
Reuters

IKEA stores owner Ingka's annual operating profit rises 9%

STOCKHOLM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA stores, reported on Friday a 9% rise in annual operating profit, as price increases helped it offset higher input costs as well as compensate for costs incurred to wind down in Russia.
Reuters

Brazil to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Monetary Council on Friday decided to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions, the central bank said, a move that will in practice clear them to provide payment services to consumers and business establishments.
Reuters

Marketmind: Gloomy enough?

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. As Americans digest turkey feasts and head to the shops, they may also give thanks that the economy looks better than feared - with questionable implications for investors seeking interest rate relief.
Reuters

Reuters

653K+
Followers
365K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy