Opinion: How to accept that your relationshIp is over
You can learn to let go of someone you love and move on after a breakup, just like I did. This article is based on personal experience and information sourced from reputable medical websites, which are cited within the story.
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
thedailytexan.com
Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners
A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
Opinion: How To Start Preventing Manipulation In Relationships
Initially, it was the boyfriend that constantly played the victim role. Then it was the man who claimed that it was love at first sight and love-bombed me blind. Later on, I encountered gaslighting and constant invalidation, although I didn't know their exact terms.
Opinion: Narcissists Will Always Be In One-Sided Relationships
From a young age, we are taught certain beliefs and ideas about love and relationships that are not always true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships.
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
msn.com
When older couples break up, it’s not always about conflict. There’s something else going on.
As couples age, they’re less likely to split up. Every decade of marriage makes you less likely to divorce. Still, older people do not necessarily experience a till-death-do-us-part love fest. America’s divorce rate among ages 25-39 is 24 per 1,000 individuals. It slowly drops from there: Those between 40-49...
Stay-at-home mom gets left with only $100 after husband leaves for ‘selfish’ reasons
What would you do if your husband acted ‘selfishly?’. This was the case for one woman. The post, published on November 21, has received 14,300 upvotes and over 3200 comments.
Man Wants His Girlfriend to Pretend She Doesn’t Speak Japanese Around His Family So They Don’t "Like Her More"
There are 3.3 billion bilingual people around the world, making 43% of the world's population able to speak more than one language. While it was once believed that speaking multiple different languages made you smarter, a study featuring cognitive tests showed that might not be the case.
Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English
Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
psychologytoday.com
Relationship Distress Precedes Romantic Infidelity
Researchers assessed self-reported incidences of infidelity in a representative sample of German adults and their primary romantic partners. The study results revealed that well-being declined before incidences of infidelity for both perpetrators and victims. Those who cheated on their partners showed steeper declines in well-being after their unfaithfulness compared to...
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime
This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
psychologytoday.com
How to Overcome Ambivalence in Long-Term Relationships
Ambivalent feelings in long-term relationships are normal, if not unavoidable. When ambivalent feelings get too strong, some people “split” them into exclusive components of love and hate. Split into components, the negative dominates; integrated, the positive outgrows the negative. A certain amount of ambivalence is normal in long-term...
Opinion: A Narcissist With an Addiction Will Not Be Fixed With Love
Years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone, and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.
intheknow.com
Roommate quietly moves belongings out after friend makes it ‘impossible’ to live together: ‘Don’t let him guilt you for more money’
A man is slowly moving out of his home without telling his roommate. The 26-year-old named Eric asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for help. He and his best friend Chaz graduated college six months ago. They previously lived together in a rental Eric fully furnished.
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Relationship Running on Autopilot?
Stability in a relationship is desirable in many ways, but it can sometimes lead to stagnation. New research suggests that happier couples are driven by feeling that their lives have meaning. Focusing on how each of you can feel more connected with your life's purpose can help you grow as...
psychologytoday.com
How Partners Commit Relationship Sabotage
A new study in the Journal of Couple and Relationship Therapy explains how the instinct to destroy our own relationships is rooted in the urge to protect ourselves against the possibility of actually being vulnerable with our partners. “It is instinctual to want to belong with others and connect with...
Opinion: Ways To Rebuild Trust In A Relationship
There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.
Opinion: Financially Abusive Relationships Are Horrific
Recently I posted a video on social media where I showed how someone can act like they are happy in a relationship when they are actually trapped and cannot leave. Responses flooded in from both men and women who said the same thing. They couldn’t leave the relationship due to the fact that their spouse/significant other had complete financial control.
Man kicks out sister for telling his wife how to parent
Man And Pregnant Woman Holding HandsPhoto byWes Hicks/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you're around a new family, it can be tempting sometimes to tell the parents how to do a great job at parenting. However, not all advice is welcome for some people and sometimes you just need people to leave you alone and let you handle parenting your own way.
