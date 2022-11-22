Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Suns' Ayton
The NBA has suspended Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games without pay after he shoved Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind during Tuesday's contest, the league announced Thursday. Beverley's history of "unsportsmanlike acts" was factored into the length of his suspension. The veteran has been suspended...
Harris leads Sixers past Simmons, Nets without Embiid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 24 points and a spirited Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden spoiled Ben Simmons’ homecoming with a 115-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Simmons had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds to the tune...
Williamson has season-high 32 points, Pelicans beat Spurs
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson is starting to feel like his self again. San Antonio can attest to that. Williamson had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and the Pelicans never trailed while handing the Spurs their sixth straight loss, 129-110 on Wednesday night.
Rozier's big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-riddled teams. Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only...
Oubre scores 28, Hornets snap T-Wolves' 5-game win streak
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped Minnesota's five-game win streak with a 110-108 victory over Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Durant: 'Pretty cool' to see LeBron approach NBA scoring record
Andrew D. Bernstein / National Basketball Association / Getty. Kevin Durant expressed his admiration for LeBron James as the Los Angeles Lakers star continues moving closer to the top spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list. "To be the No. 1 in anything - there's 8 billion people in the...
LeBron James returns for Lakers at Spurs after 5-game absence
LeBron James returned for the Lakers on Friday night at San Antonio after missing five games because of a left groin strain.
Simmons: I thought Philly crowd would be louder in my return
Ben Simmons wasn't too impressed with the Philadelphia 76ers' crowd Tuesday night in the Sixers' 115-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. "I thought it was going to be louder," Simmons said about the boos he received from fans before and during the game, per SNY. The former 76ers star made...
Iowa State rallies past top-ranked North Carolina 70-65
Caleb Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 on Friday in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked...
LeBron reacts to World Cup doppelganger
LeBron James has a lookalike at this year's World Cup. While tuning into Thursday's match between Cameroon and Switzerland, some people noticed a resemblance between the Los Angeles Lakers star and Cameroon forward Bryan Mbeumo. James chimed in on Instagram, joking, "I mean, I got work to do in other...
CFB Week 13 best bets (Part 2): Value available in Saturday's slate
They're not necessarily the biggest games of the week, nor are our best bets all underdogs where we're getting a couple more points than we should. But after celebrating a four-day weekend with Part 1 of Thanksgiving weekend's best bets, like the last of the leftovers, we're back for more Saturday. Last week was a struggle as lines continue to get tighter and teams get as unpredictable as ever. Still, a 77-61-3 total record on our plays here means we have 10 more units than we started with this season. That's something to be thankful for.
Bruins set NHL record with 12th straight home win to start season
The Boston Bruins set a new NHL record by downing the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Friday for their 12th consecutive home win to start the season. Beantown star David Pastrnak had the honor of setting the benchmark when he scored on Hurricanes netminder Pyotr Kochetkov on the man advantage in overtime.
Bills edge Lions in 1st game of Thanksgiving tripleheader
DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills crashed Detroit's Thanksgiving party, making themselves at home for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after missing an extra point late in the fourth quarter, lifting Buffalo to a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thursday.
Doncic: Mavs fans shouldn't worry about my future in Dallas
Luka Doncic offered a reassuring message to any Dallas Mavericks fans worried about him not staying with the team long term. The Mavs star affirmed his commitment to the organization in an interview with WFAA's Joe Trahan, pointing out that he still has several years left on the super-max contract extension he signed in August 2021.
NHL weekend best bets: Senators to get back on track
Flames (-120) @ Capitals (+100) The Capitals are off to a miserable start this season, having won just eight of 21 games (38%) thus far. It's fair to say injuries have played a big part, but unfortunately for Washington, that doesn't matter much. The team has to find a way to get by with what it has, and it is not doing that.
7 Michigan State football players charged after tunnel melee
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Seven Michigan State football players have been charged for their actions during the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium's tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office. The most serious charge is against cornerback Khary Crump, who faces one...
Ohio State sends home player who called Michigan State's Jagger Joshua a racist slur
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith announced men's hockey player Kamil Sadlocha is returning home "and will not practice or compete at this time" after directing a racial slur at Michigan State forward Jagger Joshua multiple times during a game earlier in November. "I want to offer my sincere and...
Report: Nebraska targeting Rhule as next coach
Nebraska has zeroed in on Matt Rhule as the program's next head coach, with both sides hoping to finalize a deal in the coming days, sources told ESPN's Chris Low. The Carolina Panthers fired Ruhle in October after he served as the team's head coach for 38 games. He was in his third season of a seven-year, $62-million contract when the Panthers dismissed him.
Jets' Bowness on poor performance vs. Wild: 'Not letting that go'
The Winnipeg Jets were trounced 6-1 by the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night, an effort that frustrated head coach Rick Bowness. "We don't flush it. Not a chance. Not letting that go," Bowness said postgame, according to The Athletic's Michael Russo. "I think one of the concerns is the lack of discipline. That really bothered me tonight. Penalties at the wrong time. Turnovers at the wrong time. Yapping at the refs. Those things lead into other issues."
