ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
Ash Jurberg

What will most Texans be eating this Thanksgiving?

With Thanksgiving just days away, the careers website Zippia has released an interesting report on what people in each state will be eating. Zippia looked at Google Trends to determine "what Thanksgiving side each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 20 Thanksgiving classics. From there, we determined which side is searched a disproportionately high amount."
TEXAS STATE
San Diego Channel

Here's why Americans eat cranberries at Thanksgiving

When it comes to Thanksgiving, the turkey may take center stage, but it’s the supporting side dishes that really make the show, and one of the most iconic is cranberries. Newsy caught up with Nodji Van Wychen, who is a third generation cranberry farmer in Warrens, Wisconsin and the president of Wetherby Cranberry Company.
WARRENS, WI
traveltomorrow.com

The history of Thanksgiving

It’s that time of the year when the air is filled with the aroma of pumpkin spice. The fourth Thursday in November has become one of the biggest holidays in the United States, with around 50 million people travelling in the US each year during this period. 1. The...
Northland FAN 106.5

“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers

Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Joseph News-Press

Costs up but crowds still buying for Thanksgiving dinner

Despite inflation driving up grocery prices nationwide, shoppers still are loading up for their Thanksgiving feast ahead of Thursday. Thanksgiving meals will cost 20% more this year than in 2021, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation. A classic Thanksgiving dinner with 12 items including turkey, pumpkin pie, stuffing and more is projected to cost an average of $64.05, which is up $10.74 from last year.
iheart.com

COVID Has Changed Thanksgiving Traditions

As a result of the epidemic, Wednesday is no longer the day that sees the most travel in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. The Transportation Security Administration said that on Sunday and Monday, personnel scanned more than 5 million passengers, setting a new record. Although the data for Tuesday hasn't been released yet, at least 48,000 flights were scheduled to depart from American airports.
modernfarmer.com

To Stop New Viruses Infecting Humans, We Must Protect Bat Habitat

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. Bats have lived with coronaviruses for millennia. Details are still hazy about how one of these viruses evolved into SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID in humans. Did it go directly from bats to humans or via another animal species? When? And why? If we can’t answer these questions for this now-infamous virus, we have little hope of preventing the next pandemic.
The Independent

Thanksgiving 2021: Why does the US celebrate it?

Americans started preparing their Thanksgiving menus weeks ago, with the requisite turkeys and stuffing ingredients likely already purchased for the holiday, which is celebrated today. Apart from the food, arguably the main component of the day, the holiday is a beloved time of year when Americans come together to celebrate what they are thankful for – either with family or friends.In America, Thanksgiving is a cultural holiday that symbolises peace, thankfulness, and the beginning of the holiday season.What is Thanksgiving and where did it come from?Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States celebrated in November.The annual feast is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Minnesota

How a railroad strike could hurt Minnesota farmers - and everyone else

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rail unions are pumping the brakes on critical contract negotiations which now threaten thousands of Minnesota farmers - and everyone's wallets."It's all about economics," said Seth Naeve, an agronomist and soybean production specialist. "In the old days, farmers just dealt with drought and high and low prices, but now there are so many other factors involved that are outside their control, and that's a challenge."Among those man-made challenges is a brewing labor dispute between major freight rail companies and the unions of railroad engineers and conductors.Split votes among the nation's 12 unions have jeopardized an already fragile truce...
MINNESOTA STATE
GOBankingRates

How Does Your Christmas Spending Rank?

The holidays are coming with a big price tag this year. According to a new Gallup poll, Americans are "planning to spend generously" in 2022, even as inflation still impacts American household...

Comments / 0

Community Policy