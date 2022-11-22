Read full article on original website
Can your Thanksgiving turkey give you bird flu? What you should know
Should you be worried about catching bird flu from your Thanksgiving turkey?
Thousands of turkeys affected after bird flu hits popular Pennsylvania farm
Authorities are setting up a control area and surveillance zone around the farm to hopefully prevent the flu from spreading.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
What will most Texans be eating this Thanksgiving?
With Thanksgiving just days away, the careers website Zippia has released an interesting report on what people in each state will be eating. Zippia looked at Google Trends to determine "what Thanksgiving side each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 20 Thanksgiving classics. From there, we determined which side is searched a disproportionately high amount."
Why Do We Eat Turkey on Thanksgiving? The Answer Might Surprise You
Another protein used to be the more popular choice.
San Diego Channel
Here's why Americans eat cranberries at Thanksgiving
When it comes to Thanksgiving, the turkey may take center stage, but it’s the supporting side dishes that really make the show, and one of the most iconic is cranberries. Newsy caught up with Nodji Van Wychen, who is a third generation cranberry farmer in Warrens, Wisconsin and the president of Wetherby Cranberry Company.
traveltomorrow.com
The history of Thanksgiving
It’s that time of the year when the air is filled with the aroma of pumpkin spice. The fourth Thursday in November has become one of the biggest holidays in the United States, with around 50 million people travelling in the US each year during this period. 1. The...
“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers
Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
Meet a Great Resignation quitter who thinks the whole movement is a lie: 'It's still not to the benefit of the worker'
Sharon entered the job market expecting opportunities and a better deal. Instead, she said, she found more exploitation.
Costs up but crowds still buying for Thanksgiving dinner
Despite inflation driving up grocery prices nationwide, shoppers still are loading up for their Thanksgiving feast ahead of Thursday. Thanksgiving meals will cost 20% more this year than in 2021, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation. A classic Thanksgiving dinner with 12 items including turkey, pumpkin pie, stuffing and more is projected to cost an average of $64.05, which is up $10.74 from last year.
COVID-19 Is Still Upending Holiday Plans—and Inspiring Some Families to Make New Ones
Even as many people return to normal, some families are shaping their holiday 2022 plans around avoiding COVID-19.
iheart.com
COVID Has Changed Thanksgiving Traditions
As a result of the epidemic, Wednesday is no longer the day that sees the most travel in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. The Transportation Security Administration said that on Sunday and Monday, personnel scanned more than 5 million passengers, setting a new record. Although the data for Tuesday hasn't been released yet, at least 48,000 flights were scheduled to depart from American airports.
BEYOND LOCAL: Why is turkey the main dish on Thanksgiving?
The following article, written by Troy Bickham, Texas A&M University originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why did turkey...
modernfarmer.com
To Stop New Viruses Infecting Humans, We Must Protect Bat Habitat
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. Bats have lived with coronaviruses for millennia. Details are still hazy about how one of these viruses evolved into SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID in humans. Did it go directly from bats to humans or via another animal species? When? And why? If we can’t answer these questions for this now-infamous virus, we have little hope of preventing the next pandemic.
Thanksgiving 2021: Why does the US celebrate it?
Americans started preparing their Thanksgiving menus weeks ago, with the requisite turkeys and stuffing ingredients likely already purchased for the holiday, which is celebrated today. Apart from the food, arguably the main component of the day, the holiday is a beloved time of year when Americans come together to celebrate what they are thankful for – either with family or friends.In America, Thanksgiving is a cultural holiday that symbolises peace, thankfulness, and the beginning of the holiday season.What is Thanksgiving and where did it come from?Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States celebrated in November.The annual feast is...
How a railroad strike could hurt Minnesota farmers - and everyone else
MINNEAPOLIS -- Rail unions are pumping the brakes on critical contract negotiations which now threaten thousands of Minnesota farmers - and everyone's wallets."It's all about economics," said Seth Naeve, an agronomist and soybean production specialist. "In the old days, farmers just dealt with drought and high and low prices, but now there are so many other factors involved that are outside their control, and that's a challenge."Among those man-made challenges is a brewing labor dispute between major freight rail companies and the unions of railroad engineers and conductors.Split votes among the nation's 12 unions have jeopardized an already fragile truce...
How Does Your Christmas Spending Rank?
The holidays are coming with a big price tag this year. According to a new Gallup poll, Americans are "planning to spend generously" in 2022, even as inflation still impacts American household...
DCist.com
‘It Reminds You Of Home’: What Immigrant Communities In The D.C. Region Are Cooking For Thanksgiving
In Afghanistan, Laila Faizi-Sohail never celebrated Thanksgiving. She didn’t cook turkey or mashed potatoes. She had never even heard of pie. But that all changed when she moved to northern Virginia in August of 2020, a year before the Taliban seized control of Kabul. Like some other immigrants, Faizi-Sohail...
