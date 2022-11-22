Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
LA County gas prices continue to drop
LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to its lowest amount since March 4 Wednesday, decreasing 4.1 cents to $5.213. The average price has dropped 46 times in 49 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
Santa Ana winds bring fire danger, potential power shutoffs to SoCal on Thanksgiving
Gusty, dry and warm Santa Ana winds move through Southern California on Thanksgiving, bringing elevated fire danger to the region.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal gas prices keep dropping
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
Santa Ana winds to bring fire danger to SoCal
Gusty, dry and warm Santa Ana winds will bring critical fire weather conditions to Southern California through the Thanksgiving holiday, forecasters said Wednesday
NBC Los Angeles
Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents
A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County’s COVID hospitalizations surpass 200
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County’s hospitals have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19 as positivity rates continue to climb, and nine more fatalities have been logged this month, according to data released Wednesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients climbed...
maritime-executive.com
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California
The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
Just 13% of LA and OC residents can afford to buy a home, analysis shows
Mortgage interest rates more than doubled over the last 12 months, slowing the housing market. Typical SoCal prices are down about 8% from their peak, but still up about 2% from last year, data show.
freightwaves.com
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
foxla.com
Thanksgiving forecast to serve Santa Ana winds in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds is in store for the Southland, with gusty conditions expected to begin Wednesday evening and build into Thanksgiving -- again raising concerns of possible wildfires. A high wind watch issued by the National Weather Service will take effect Wednesday night and...
foxla.com
'Slip outs’ prompt partial closure of Angeles Crest Highway: Caltrans
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Officials announced Tuesday that a portion of the Angeles Crest Highway in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties is closed until further notice after a storm drenched the area earlier this month. The powerful storm brought rain to most of Southern California and snow to...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Baja California coast
A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California Tuesday, with shaking being reported in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.
cityofmenifee.us
Southern California Edison Advises Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff for Thursday, November 24
Due to projected fire weather conditions, Southern California Edison may be calling for a Public Safety Power Shutoff impacting Menifee residents tomorrow, November 24 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. SCE will notify all customers who may be affected, including Critical Care and Medical Baseline customers. Residents can get more...
Car slams into Panda Express in Covina
Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina.
Warming trend begins Wednesday, along with another Santa Ana wind event
Daytime temperatures will be warmer on Wednesday and even warmer for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Another moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event begins Wednesday evening and will last into Friday, with the strongest winds expected Thursday morning to early afternoon. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Warning, which The post Warming trend begins Wednesday, along with another Santa Ana wind event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
