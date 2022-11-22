ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

2urbangirls.com

LA County gas prices continue to drop

LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to its lowest amount since March 4 Wednesday, decreasing 4.1 cents to $5.213. The average price has dropped 46 times in 49 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal gas prices keep dropping

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents

A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
YORBA LINDA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County’s COVID hospitalizations surpass 200

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County’s hospitals have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19 as positivity rates continue to climb, and nine more fatalities have been logged this month, according to data released Wednesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients climbed...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
maritime-executive.com

Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA
freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Thanksgiving forecast to serve Santa Ana winds in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds is in store for the Southland, with gusty conditions expected to begin Wednesday evening and build into Thanksgiving -- again raising concerns of possible wildfires. A high wind watch issued by the National Weather Service will take effect Wednesday night and...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Warming trend begins Wednesday, along with another Santa Ana wind event

Daytime temperatures will be warmer on Wednesday and even warmer for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Another moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event begins Wednesday evening and will last into Friday, with the strongest winds expected Thursday morning to early afternoon. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Warning, which The post Warming trend begins Wednesday, along with another Santa Ana wind event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA ANA, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

