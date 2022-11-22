ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
NEWSBTC

How Do People Value Bitcoin?

Satoshi Nakamoto, a mysterious group or individual, created Bitcoin in 2009. This cryptocurrency uses blockchain technology to record transactions and create a public, distributed database, or ledger. This database shows all transactions for all Bitcoin units while proving ownership. Bitcoin differs from conventional or fiat money because no central bank...
coinchapter.com

Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall

Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
u.today

Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital

notebookcheck.net

US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens

In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
US News and World Report

Digital Currency Group Owes $575 Million to Genesis Trading's Crypto Lending Arm

(Reuters) - Venture capital company Digital Currency Group, which owns Genesis Trading and cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale, owes $575 million to Genesis' crypto lending arm, Chief Executive Barry Silbert said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday afternoon. Loans from Genesis Global Capital, which suspended customer withdrawals last week, were...
coinchapter.com

Is Coinbase Global at the risk of insolvency?

Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): Several cryptocurrency projects are struggling to stay afloat amid Bitcoin’s bear market crisis. Amid the chaos, certain rumors are now surfacing that Coinbase Global, a top cryptocurrency related firm, is at risk of insolvency. Although the rumors stem from multiple factors relating to Coinbase’s financial health, many eyebrows...
dailyhodl.com

Quant Analyst PlanB Says Bitcoin (BTC) on Track To Explode by Over 500% – Here’s the Timeline

Popular quantitative analyst PlanB, known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin (BTC) model, is expressing bullish sentiment for the flagship crypto asset. In a new interview with crypto trader Benjamin Cowen, PlanB says that while the current sentiment towards crypto is bearish due to the disintegration of digital assets exchange FTX, it wouldn’t shock him if the king crypto hit $100,000 after the next halving.
Axios

Crypto exchange Coinbase shed 85% of its value in a year

The market capitalization of Coinbase just dropped below $10 billion. This time last year, it was more than $70 billion. Why it matters: The amount of value lost in Coinbase stock is probably greater than the loss of value of FTX equity plus the loss of customer funds held at FTX.

