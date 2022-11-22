Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Business Insider
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood and ARK Invest Long Bitcoin for First Time Since July 2021 With Big GBTC Purchase: Report
Cathie Wood’s investment management firm ARK Invest is buying up more shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) for the first time in over a year. According to public data from ARK, the firm purchased 273,327 shares of the Bitcoin (BTC)-based investment product on November 15. ARK made a...
NEWSBTC
How Do People Value Bitcoin?
Satoshi Nakamoto, a mysterious group or individual, created Bitcoin in 2009. This cryptocurrency uses blockchain technology to record transactions and create a public, distributed database, or ledger. This database shows all transactions for all Bitcoin units while proving ownership. Bitcoin differs from conventional or fiat money because no central bank...
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts End of BTC Bear Market – Here’s His Target
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom in 2018 is unveiling the price level that he thinks would mark the end of the bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is “pretty bloody close to a bottom.”. “I still think...
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: Good Chance SEC Will Settle With Ripple To Avoid Exposing Hinman Documents, Says Legal Expert
The end of Ripple Labs’s legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission might be in sight, and the light at the end of the tunnel is a veritable trove of emails and other correspondence written by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman, a well-known attorney and crypto enthusiast argued.
u.today
Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called This Year’s Collapse Sets Price Targets for Ethereum, Cardano, Tron and Three Other Altcoins
The trader known for accurately predicting this year’s crypto market collapse is setting downward price targets for a slew of different altcoins in anticipation of another capitulatory event. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 673,000 Twitter followers that currently, every bump in crypto prices should be treated...
notebookcheck.net
US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens
In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
US News and World Report
Digital Currency Group Owes $575 Million to Genesis Trading's Crypto Lending Arm
(Reuters) - Venture capital company Digital Currency Group, which owns Genesis Trading and cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale, owes $575 million to Genesis' crypto lending arm, Chief Executive Barry Silbert said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday afternoon. Loans from Genesis Global Capital, which suspended customer withdrawals last week, were...
coinchapter.com
Is Coinbase Global at the risk of insolvency?
Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): Several cryptocurrency projects are struggling to stay afloat amid Bitcoin’s bear market crisis. Amid the chaos, certain rumors are now surfacing that Coinbase Global, a top cryptocurrency related firm, is at risk of insolvency. Although the rumors stem from multiple factors relating to Coinbase’s financial health, many eyebrows...
dailyhodl.com
Quant Analyst PlanB Says Bitcoin (BTC) on Track To Explode by Over 500% – Here’s the Timeline
Popular quantitative analyst PlanB, known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin (BTC) model, is expressing bullish sentiment for the flagship crypto asset. In a new interview with crypto trader Benjamin Cowen, PlanB says that while the current sentiment towards crypto is bearish due to the disintegration of digital assets exchange FTX, it wouldn’t shock him if the king crypto hit $100,000 after the next halving.
Crypto exchange Coinbase shed 85% of its value in a year
The market capitalization of Coinbase just dropped below $10 billion. This time last year, it was more than $70 billion. Why it matters: The amount of value lost in Coinbase stock is probably greater than the loss of value of FTX equity plus the loss of customer funds held at FTX.
Comments / 0