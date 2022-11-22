Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: New York
Albany Times Union. November 20, 2022. Kathy Hochul promised transparency. Why are her agencies stonewalling or slow-rolling auditors and the public?. Gov. Kathy Hochul should know better than most people about the need for openness in government. It was her predecessor’s secretive ways that helped destroy his political career.
WacoTrib.com
Smith Island changed course after hurricane devastation
SMITH ISLAND, Md. (AP) — For the people of Smith Island, weather guides a way of life as much as the tranquil atmosphere for which it has become known. Hurricanes with names like Hazel, Agnes, Isabel and Irene become part of the zeitgeist, never fading from memory as recollections of their destructive and unrelenting power are passed from one generation to the next. It is told in the context of high tides in the great watermen tradition, an industry that has become an unspoiled culture on the island like its own Elizabethan dialect.
WacoTrib.com
Florida state report shows toxic algae levels
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. November 22, 2022. Here’s America in a snapshot: The nation is still recovering from a global calamity and the political times are contentious with debates over isolation and immigration restrictions. The possibility of a railway strike concerns the nation, while on the other side of the world, the specter of Russia grows ominous …
WacoTrib.com
Michele Jolin and Lisa Morrison Butler: ‘Boring’ won in the midterms. That’s good news for better government.
As he stumped for reelection in a yellow school bus, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reminded voters that four years after he’d pledged to “fix the damn roads,” the state had paved and patched more than 5,000 miles of roads after pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into transportation projects.
WacoTrib.com
Texas History Moments: Braniff once a big player in airline industry
It started with an insurance salesman and one small airplane. From there, it became an aviation empire and one of the most noted names in Texas aviation. From Braniff Airlines’ humble beginnings, Tom Braniff’s story became one of many colorful tales of Texas pilots and businessmen and the quest to conquer the skies.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Wilkes-Barre Citizens' Voice. November 21, 2022. Editorial: Democrats’ state House win significant. The surprising success of Democrats in capturing control of the Pennsylvania state House signals a change in direction and philosophy for state policymaking. Democrats won 102 seats in the 203-member House in the Nov. 8 election and...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee-Advisory
Eds: The Tennessee editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Thursday, Dec. 1. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
WacoTrib.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. “Heavy mountain snow is expected...
WacoTrib.com
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 14 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 25, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Comments / 0