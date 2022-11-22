The American Family Insurance Data Science Institute (DSI) created the Data Science @ UW Community Map for anyone on campus interested in data science. Through this networking tool, DSI aims to seed data science collaboration across colleges, schools, divisions, departments, and disciplines at UW–Madison. Whether you are a seasoned data science researcher, want to learn more, or support data science efforts on campus, you belong on this map. Check out the map and/or create your listing at maps.datascience.wisc.edu.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO