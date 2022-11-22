ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Yardbarker

Red Wings: Diagnosing Alex Nedeljkovic’s 2022-23 Struggles

Surely, the 2022-23 season hasn’t exactly started the way Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic envisioned. Through six games, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 4.33 GAA and a .873 SV% to go with his 2-3-1 record. In addition, his -6.56 goals-saved above average is fifth-worst in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD

Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WGRZ TV

Sabres 90s night takes over KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at KeyBank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Flyers fall to Flames, extend losing skid to seven games

You know what they say, "When it rains, it pours." And that certainly feels like the case for the Flyers in a multitude of ways. In addition to the injury bug running rampant, the Flyers (7-8-4) have now lost their seventh consecutive game — their most recent being Monday night in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.
WASHINGTON, PA
Yardbarker

Updates on injured Flyers, Jackson Cates recalled

Amid a seven-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers announced updates regarding their injured players:. Konecny will miss the next 10-14 days. Against the Boston Bruins on November 17, Konecny suffered an upper-body injury and was not present for the third period. Konecny was on a seven-game point streak (3G, 7A) going into the matchup against the Bruins. He remains tied for first in points on the Flyers with 19 (7G, 12A). Konecny did not play in Saturday’s defeat to the Montreal Canadiens, or Monday’s loss to the Calgary Flames.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens

Columbus welcomes Montreal back to Nationwide Arena on Throwback Night. The Blue Jackets are set to party like it's 2003 tonight, as the team's Reverse Retro sweaters -- inspired by the "Tied and True" third jersey that debuted in '03 -- will see the ice for the first time as Columbus hosts Montreal. The Blue Jackets hope to continue a hot streak that includes a 4-1-1 record in the last six games while taking on a Montreal team they beat by a 6-4 score last Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Flames, Game 20: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-7-3) will attempt to win their fourth game in a row Wednesday night when they host the Calgary Flames (9-7-2) in their unofficial tradition of a Thanksgiving-eve home game. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has 10 points in his last three games, as the Penguins are inching their way toward the team they are to become.
PITTSBURGH, PA

