thechampionnewspaper.com
Suspect killed after murdering Lyft driver, shootout with police in Lithonia
Two people are dead, and a DeKalb County police officer is injured after an armed assailant shot and killed a rideshare driver and then began shooting at police in Lithonia on Nov. 21. The family of 31-year-old Lauren Allen confirmed she was shot and killed after dropping off a passenger...
15-year-old boy arrested for shooting, killing woman in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after police said he shot a woman to death in Polk County last week. The GBI said they arrested Ashjuan Stocks, 15, on Nov. 19. Stocks is accused of killing 38-year-old Cieria Lashae Colvin. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
wrganews.com
More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting
The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
Hundreds of inmates at Fulton County jail could soon be moved to Atlanta Detention Center
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of inmates from the over-crowded, staff-challenged Fulton County jail could soon be moved to leased bedspace in a jail with lots of free space, the Atlanta City Detention Center. There are currently 500 Fulton County inmates sleeping on cots on the floor. Sheriff Pat...
fox5atlanta.com
Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting
EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
Cops: Bail bondsman pretends to be officer, forces way into Gwinnett home
Two men working for a bail bond company were arrested Saturday after police say one of the men forced his way into a Gwinnett County home while pretending to be a police officer.
Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store
A man who attempted to sell a stolen ring to a Cobb County jewelry store last Friday was arrested, police said.
