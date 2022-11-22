This TikToker went to visit her sister who had recently given birth, only to be regaled with the most hilarious birth story imaginable!. TikToker @brokeassfemale got more than she bargained for recently when she went to visit her twin sister in the hospital after she gave birth! The TikToker’s sister shared the story of her birth experience in all its gory and hilarious details, and the story had TikTokers cracking up and racked up more than 11 million views!

2 DAYS AGO