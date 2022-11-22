Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
Related
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Navarre, FL
The beautiful city of Navarre is a beach community in Santa Rosa County, northwest Florida Panhandle. Also known as "Florida's Best Kept Secret," Navarre is popular for its crystal-clear beaches and thriving businesses and hotels. There are plenty of things to do in the city, but if you want to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head
DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat. The 63-year-old Donald Perry went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family. Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE CONDO FIRE
On 11/25/2022 17:07 hours, the Midway Fire District responded with two engines to the 8200 block of Navarre Parkway (Safe Harbor Village Condominiums) for a commercial structure fire. Midway assisted the Holley-Navarre Fire Department with extinguishing a fire in inside the wall of a 2nd floor unit. As a result,...
WEAR
Family identifies man who died in pontoon boat accident at Crab Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family has identified the man who died Wednesday after an accident on Crab Island as 63-year-old Donald Perry. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says he went down the slide on a rental pontoon boat head first and hit his head. He was then transported to the hospital, where he died.
Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
National dancers stomp their feet for the 50th annual Poarch Creek Pow-Wow
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a drizzly day, but that did not stop folks from enjoying the 50th annual Poarch Creek Pow-Wow. The event drew in Native American tribes from across the U.S. to Atmore, Ala. It’s more than just a show; it’s a legacy. “We come...
Honey Baked Ham thriving in temporary Destin location after building burns down
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Thanksgiving meals are setting records for the Destin Honey Baked Ham branch this year. The store moved to a temporary location after a gas explosion burned down the main building in Oct. “People when they heard about the fire, I think they kind of got scared that they weren’t going to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores Police respond to a “swatting” call at Gulf State Park Lodge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge. Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter. According to police, no shooting victims were...
getthecoast.com
Destin’s Christmas Parade and Harbor Boat Parade. Everything you need to know
The 38th annual “Elf on the Shelf” Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at 10 a.m., and the 36th Annual Destin Boat Parade will take place on December 11th, 2022 at 6 p.m. Christmas Parade. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping...
VFW hosts a special Thanksgiving lunch for veterans and residents with no place to go
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Veterans of Foreign Affairs in Fairhope hosted a Thanksgiving meal for veterans, their families and anyone in the community that did not have a place to go. Ed Bican, a Vietnam Veteran, moved to Fairhope from Chicago years ago, leaving the rest of his extended family up north. He said […]
Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
Pensacola business owners encouraging people to shop small this Black Friday
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — Eager shoppers filled the streets of downtown Pensacola Friday morning, some waiting in lines outside of their favorite stores. Local store owners said Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are the busiest days of the year. “Oh my gosh, this is like the best day of the year. We look so […]
Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
WEAR
Troopers: Jeep falls on truck after rolling off interstate in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol and rescue crew members responded to a roll over crash in Pensacola Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a call was made about a rollover crash with possible entrapment on E Jordan St. near N Haynes St. around 1:30 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
5 Up-and-Coming Retirement Locations on the Beach
Leaving it all behind and moving to the beach in retirement might sound like a dream come true. However, taking a permanent vacation to a place that boasts perpetually sunny weather accompanied by...
WJHG-TV
One dead in Santa Rosa County crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
WEAR
1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies.
WEAR
Woman, dog rescued after SUV crashes into woods in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman and her dog were rescued after crashing into the woods in Escambia County Friday morning. The crash happened on West Highway 4 just west of Tedder Road. The woman drove off the roadway in her SUV, struck a concrete ditch and went airborne into...
Comments / 0