Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo: "I Talk When I Want To"
Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to apologize for his decision to criticize Manchester United in an interview released last week. The 37-year-old had not spoken to any media outlet all season before deciding to sit down with journalist and friend Piers Morgan. Ronaldo's chat with Morgan was cut into two 45-minute...
Sports World Reacts To Bombshell Cristiano Ronaldo Decision
In the biggest news of the day, Manchester United confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club "effective immediately." Man-U and the Portuguese-born footballer reportedly decided to mutually part ways following Ronaldo's explosive Piers Morgan interview, in which the 37-year-old superstar very publicly criticized the team and its manager, Erik ten Hag.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect. The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag. Both parties stated that Ronaldo's exit was "mutually agreed". "The club thanks him for...
Report: Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo agree to end his contract
Cristiano Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United is over. According to a report from The Athletic, Ronaldo’s contract has been terminated “with mutual consent.” The termination comes two days before Portugal and Ronaldo play their first game of the 2022 World Cup and after Ronaldo talked poorly of the club in a televised interview in England.
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo mutually terminates Man Utd contract
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is released by Man Utd.
New York Post
Cristiano Ronaldo skips Portugal’s World Cup press conference after Manchester United split
Cristiano Ronaldo skipped Portugal’s press conference ahead of the country’s opening World Cup match Thursday against Ghana following his shocking split from Manchester United on Tuesday. Ronaldo’s teammate Bruno Fernandes — also of Manchester United — took the podium on Wednesday instead, along with Portugal manager Fernando Santos....
WTVW
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Ronaldo and Neymar seek history
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Two of the best players in soccer start World Cup competition Thursday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar both seek history in Qatar. Ronaldo is attempting to become the first male soccer player to score in five different World Cups when he leads Portugal against Ghana. Marta of Brazil has scored in five Women’s World Cups.
ABC News
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club. An explosive interview with TalkTV this month...
TMZ.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended 2 Games For Smashing Fan's Phone
Cristiano Ronaldo's debut with his next team will be pushed back a bit -- the soccer superstar was just hit with a two-game suspension for smashing a fan's phone after a game in April. The Football Association announced the news on Wednesday ... saying the org. did a thorough investigation...
Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended 2 Games and Fined for 'Improper' Conduct Stemming from April Incident
Ronaldo and Manchester United parted ways just one day before his suspension was announced by the English Football Association Just one day after Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United officially parted ways, the Portuguese soccer player has been suspended for an incident that happened in April. The English Football Association announced Ronaldo's sanction in a statement on Wednesday. "Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for two matches, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for a breach of FA Rule E3," per the statement. The association claimed...
sporf.com
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: how many eventual World Cup winners failed to win their first game?
Argentina kicked off their World Cup campaign in the worst way possible yesterday, falling to a shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia. Because of their ‘favourites’ status heading into Qatar 2022, we ask the question: How many eventual World Cup winners also failed to win their opening game?
sporf.com
World Cup Day 2 recap: England and Wales begin campaigns
Day 2 of the World Cup saw a full schedule of games after the opening Qatar vs Ecuador match. For England and Wales, yesterday was their first action at Qatar 2022. Wales got to experience their first World Cup match in 64 years as they went up against the USA. Meanwhile, England began what they hope to be a successful tournament run by facing Iran.
Yardbarker
Police release Juventus youngster as he prepares to return to the club
Troubled Juventus youngster Mohamed Ihattaren has been released by the Dutch police and will return to the club. The attacker joined the Bianconeri last season and was sent on loan to Sampdoria and Ajax in both halves of the campaign. However, he didn’t play for the Serie A club and...
Comments / 0