Voting advocates raise alarm about Ohio GOP measures to limit absentee voting and drop boxes & require photo IDs

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported the results of its 11th annual “Lights for Lives” operation. “Lights for Lives” is a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional, cooperative enforcement campaign. The OSHP states it is “focused on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping as many vehicles that have committed traffic violations to save as many lives as possible.” It began on Nov. 22 at 6 a.m. and ran through Nov. 24th at 6 a.m., kicking off the holiday driving season.

