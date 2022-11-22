Voting advocates raise alarm about Ohio GOP measures to limit absentee voting and drop boxes & require photo IDs

Read full article on original website
Will teacher shortages become another chronic problem facing education?
Education advocates, and even those teaching the next generation of educators, are concerned that a teacher shortage may become a chronic problem, even as pandemic-related interruptions fade away. When the General Assembly came back into session after the November election, the biggest effort brought into the lame duck session was...
Highway Patrol reports successor ‘Lights for Lives’ enforcement operation
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported the results of its 11th annual “Lights for Lives” operation. “Lights for Lives” is a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional, cooperative enforcement campaign. The OSHP states it is “focused on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping as many vehicles that have committed traffic violations to save as many lives as possible.” It began on Nov. 22 at 6 a.m. and ran through Nov. 24th at 6 a.m., kicking off the holiday driving season.
