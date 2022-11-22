Read full article on original website
Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating
(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
Adama Sanogo leads No. 20 UConn past No. 18 Alabama 82-67
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 11 of his 25 points during a decisive run midway through the second half, and No. 20 UConn pulled away for an 82-67 win over No. 18 Alabama in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. While whistles calling fouls was the dominant sound most of the night, the cheers of the UConn crowd took over in the final 10 minutes as Sanogo and the Huskies finally created some separation. Sanogo was averaging nearly 20 points per game and topped the 20-point mark for the fourth time in seven games. Brandon Miller led Alabama with 18 points and Jaden Bradley added 12. But it was a sloppy performance from the Crimson Tide.
Mercer knocks off Robert Morris 72-66
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Led by Kamar Robertson's 17 points, the Mercer Bears defeated the Robert Morris Colonials 72-66. The Bears moved to 3-3 with the victory and the Colonials fell to 2-3.
