Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Tornado Cash developer to remain in jail until February 2023: Dutch court
A court in the Netherlands has ordered that Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev must remain in custody until at least February 2023. The three-month extension of his detention by the court comes after the preliminary court hearing at the Palace of Justice in ‘s-Hertogenbosch. During the hearing, the prosecution painted Pertsev as the mastermind behind the laundering of billions of illicit funds through his creation.
COVID-19 scammers who fled to Montenegro while awaiting sentencing extradited back to US: Report
Two people convicted of stealing $18 million from COVID-19 relief funds were reportedly extradited back to the U.S. from Montenegro on Thursday.
fullycrypto.com
Hashflare Owners Arrested Over $575 Million Fraud
The operators of the cloud mining company Hashflare were arrested in Estonia over the weekend. The pair are accused of using Hashflare to steal funds and then laundering them. Crypto fraud may never be the same again following the FTX affair, but it carries on nevertheless, as two Estonian crypto crooks can testify. Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin were arrested over the weekend on an 18-count indictment for allegedly operating a $575 million cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering conspiracy in involving the company Hashflare, which offered cloud mining contracts between 2015 and 2019 and turned out to be nothing but a ruse to steal money from unwitting customers.
International Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced To 11 Years In Jail
Nigerian social media influencer Ray Hushpuppi was sentenced to 11 years in prison over charges related to a long-running multimillion-dollar scam. Ray Hushpuppi was once the definition of Instagram flexing showcasing the lifestyle millions of clout demons on social media dream of. Private jets, luxury clothing, expensive meals, and of course tons of cash on hand. His followers tried to understand what he did for a living but could never really answer it. With his type of flexing one would assume there is no way he would be involved in illegal activities right? WRONG. In June 2020 Hushpuppi’s entire life was exposed when he was arrested. Police raided his Dubai residence after a months-long investigation that uncovered a $24M online hacking scheme. Ray scammed a law firm, a foreign bank, and even a British professional soccer club just to name a few.
CoinTelegraph
Aussies warned to avoid crypto paper wallets they find on the street
Australians have been warned to stay away from suspicious-looking fake Bitcoin (BTC) paper wallets, which work by luring victims into accessing a lucrative crypto wallet but will ultimately drain them of their own crypto holdings. According to a Nov. 22 post on the Facebook page of the NSW Police Force,...
Comments / 0