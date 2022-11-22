Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Millions to receive next cost-of-living payments
Cost-of-living payments worth hundreds of pounds will arrive in millions of people's accounts from Wednesday. More than 11 million pensioners will receive regular winter fuel payments boosted by an extra £300 this year. A million people on tax credits can also expect to see a second cost-of-living payment arrive...
BBC
Postmasters predict cuts and closures in the new year
Postmasters across the country are predicting a year of cutbacks and branch closures as overheads rise and income falls. Many have already taken on second jobs and reduced staff hours this year in a bid to keep their businesses open. A campaign group for the self-employed postmasters was formed last...
BBC
Croydon Council declared bankrupt for third time
Local libraries, a retail park and community hubs may have to be sold off by a south London council after it declared bankruptcy for the third time. Croydon Council said it had to issue a Section 114 notice to declare bankruptcy after it realised it faced a £130m black hole in next year's budget.
insideevs.com
Grizzl-E Smart Commercial Bundle Offers Charging Solutions For Condo And Apartment Dwellers
One of the big shortfalls in electric vehicle charging right now is charging in condos, apartments, and other multi-tenant residences. Over 70 million Americans and 10 million Canadians live in condominiums, rental apartments and other multi-resident homes with shared parking. Until today, it has been very difficult for condos and...
BBC
Shropshire Council considers 5% council tax rise
Council tax could rise by almost 5% in Shropshire in a bid to address £11m of inflationary pressures. Councillor Gwilym Butler, cabinet member for finance, said the proposal was likely to be put forward in the coming weeks. The government's Autumn Statement permitted local authorities to increase tax by...
BBC
Oxfordshire County Council's A40 project set to be paused over cost worries
A £106m project which would build bus lanes on the A40 is set to be paused as it could exceed its budget. Oxfordshire County Council said it is "committed" to the plan and will finish a review into it early next year. The authority is set to withdraw compulsory...
BBC
Former Filton Airfield hangar to become community hub
A building once used to house Battle of Britain aircraft is to be converted into a new community hub. Hangar 16U is one of several sites on Bristol's former Filton Airfield being redeveloped as part of the huge Brabazon housing development. Once the home of Spitfires and Hawker Hurricanes, it...
BBC
Ouse Washes: River bank raised in £40m flood protection work
Engineers have completed a five-year flood protection project to raise a river bank and protect more than 2,000 homes and agricultural land. Work to raise the Middle Level Barrier Bank of the Ouse Washes "flood storage reservoir" in the Fens began in 2017 and cost £40m. It had to...
TechCrunch
Aerospace Corp discusses Space Workforce 2030 at TC Sessions: Space
Be in the room: Buy your pass — before prices increase on December 1 at 11:59 p.m. PST — and pay just $199. It takes a universal village to pull off a world-class space conference, and we’re fortunate to have partners who not only provide resources, but who also show up to educate and help guide the next generation of entrepreneurs and visionaries. They’ve also been known to connect and collaborate with up-and-coming startups.
BBC
Cornwall Council spending £40k a day on emergency housing
Cornwall Council spends £40,000 a day on emergency accommodation for homeless people, a meeting has been told. The figure was revealed at a planning committee meeting where plans to install six modular units for homeless people in Penryn were approved, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said. Councillors were told...
TechCrunch
Startup founders need to be data-informed, not just ‘data-driven’
Investments are slowing down and VCs are tightening their purse strings. Previously trending tech startups in fields like BNPL, crypto and the delivery market are struggling to show the growth and returns they promised in their initial funding rounds. Smaller startups with more modest goals can entice VCs looking for...
BBC
Plea to help Smethwick traders after eviction notice
Traders who have been given notice to leave a business park fear some will have to close down as a result. More than 30 firms and organisations at Smethwick Enterprise Centre must leave the council-owned site by January to make way for housing and regeneration. Sandwell Council said the site...
BBC
Reigate: Plans for borough's first crematorium shelved
Plans to build a borough's first crematorium have been shelved despite £350,000 being spent on the project. Planning councillors at Reigate and Banstead Borough Council defied officers' recommendations by refusing the application in September last year. More than 500 objections were raised following concerns the facility would spoil greenbelt...
Comments / 0