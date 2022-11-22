Read full article on original website
I left my car in an airport car park and came back to find my exhaust gone – I paid a premium and want answers
A MOTORIST returned from holiday to find his car vandalised after leaving it in an airport car park. Derek Tonkin, 69, had been in Spain and had left his Toyota parked at East Midlands Airport. As reported by the Nottingham Post, Mr Tonkin returned to find the catalytic converter on...
Dashcam captures disqualified driver walking away after bus stop crash
A disqualified driver who crashed a stolen car into a bus stop has been jailed.Monique Moss stole her friend’s keys before driving the car away and crashing it into a bus stop in Crawley, West Sussex.Moss, 46, was filmed on another driver’s dashcam abandoning the stolen Ford Focus sideways in the middle of the road and walking away.Sussex Police attended the scene about 8am on July 2, and inquiries led to Moss’s arrest, whose last known address was Brighton Road, Crawley.She had visited a friend in Crawley that morning, and left their house with a set of keys which she...
Man causes ambulance crash after trying to hack paramedic’s ear off with cleaver
A patient tried to hack a paramedic’s ear off with a meat cleaver – causing a moving ambulance to hit a parked car.Paul Searle pulled his victim from the vehicle before grappling with him on the ground while wielding his weapon, Portsmouth Crown Court was told.He was overpowered after a second paramedic leapt out to go to her colleague’s aid.Searle left the first paramedic with a cut hand, while the second had a lump on her head.Despite the efforts of attending paramedics to help Searle, he became aggressive and verbally abusive to the point that the emergency workers left the...
BBC
Man charged after police officer injured by stolen car in Birmingham
A man has been charged after a police officer suffered several broken bones when he was hit by a suspected stolen car. The officer was trying to stop the Ford Fiesta using a stinger, a spiked strip, when the collision happened in Weoley Castle, Birmingham on Friday night. He was...
Hero neighbour drags mother from house fire in Wales moments before huge explosion
CCTV footage captures the terrifying moment neighbours dragged a mother from a house fire she had started deliberately.Sabina Khanom, 27, was tackled and pulled away just seconds before her home in Newport, Wales, was engulfed by flames. Video of the dramatic rescue - which shows the heroic actions of neighbour Gary Burroughs - was played to Cardiff Crown Court as Khanom was jailed for arson.She deliberately started the blaze by setting fire to balls of tissue on her sofa and has since been handed a prison sentence of two years and six months.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Why England and Wales will not wear OneLove armbandMoment TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverageEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java island
BBC
'Late for flight' driver caught speeding at 115mph
A driver who was clocked driving at speeds of more than 115mph (185kmp) claimed they were "late for a flight", police said. Footage of the motorist travelling on the M1 to Luton Airport was filmed by officers from the BCH Road Policing Unit. The combined force, for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and...
BBC
Cyclist, 78, killed in crash
A 78-year-old cyclist has died in a crash with a vehicle near a Shropshire village. It happened on the A41 near Albrighton at about 11:20 GMT on Sunday, and involved a Suzuki Jimny SUV. The cyclist, from Penkridge, in south Staffordshire, sadly died from his injuries, West Mercia Police...
BBC
Northumbria Police to target 'new scourge' of electric motorbikes
The anti-social use of electric-powered motorbikes has been dubbed "the new scourge" by a senior police officer. South Tyneside councillors have already referred to the vehicles as "silent assassins", with the issue raised again at a community meeting. "They're fleeing along the streets and just missing people," said Sgt Rob...
