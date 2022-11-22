Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested after Nottingham flat fire leaves two children dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two young children died and a woman was left critically injured in a fire at a flat in Nottingham.The blaze broke out in the first-floor flat of a two-storey building in Fairlisle Close, Clifton, at around 3.17am on Sunday.A woman, thought to be in her thirties, and two children, aged three and one, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.The two children were pronounced dead at the hospital, Nottinghamshire Police said, while the woman remains in a critical condition.A...
BBC
Two men arrested after woman dies in Bridgwater car crash
Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman died in a crash involving four cars. The incident happened on the A38 Broadway junction with Monmouth Street and St John Street, in Bridgwater, at around 21:50 GMT on Tuesday. The woman died at the scene while three other people sustained...
thebrag.com
FriendlyJordies’ house set on fire in suspected arson attack
The house that belongs to Jordan Shanks-Markovina, known online as FriendlyJordies, was set on fire last night, with reports suggesting that it was an arson attack. NSW police confirmed that a Bondi house registered to Jordan Shanks-Markovina who is better known as a political commentator FriendlyJordies caught fire this morning at around 12:20 am. No one was hurt, but the fire caused significant damage to the house next door.
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Woman with mobility issues dragged into man’s home rescued after calling through front door
A man has been jailed for repeatedly raping and beating a vulnerable woman.Pascal Jombla has been convicted over the harrowing attack in east London.A court heard the 45-year-old dragged the woman, who has mobility issues, into his home in Hackney.The victim was told she would be killed if she did not keep quiet. Jombla repeatedly raped and assaulted the woman in a sustained attack, the court heard. The 45-year-old eventually fell asleep and the woman was able to shout for help from the front door.A passerby came to help and called 999.Officers found the woman‘s face was injured and she...
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died
The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said.Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday.She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were all killed in the fire, which is being treated as a triple murder.Nottinghamshire Police said detectives have been given another 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing the young family.Ms Hydara’s husband Aboubacarr Drammeh flew back to the UK from the US to visit his wife in hospital and told journalists he had not started to come to terms with what had happened. Read More ‘Brexit festival’ attacked for ‘colossal waste’ of taxpayer moneyLabour would relax immigration rules to help business, Starmer to sayThe latest strange skirmish in the never-ending Brexit wars
Man to be sentenced for murdering woman who died 20 years after he torched her
A man will be sentenced for murdering his partner – who died 21 years after he doused her with petrol and set her on fire.Steven Craig, 58, inflicted horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998.He was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the attack on Ms Kirk, a mother-of-two, and handed a discretionary life sentence with a minimum term of nine years for that and two other offences.Craig served over 15 years in prison but was arrested and charged with murder in June 2021 after Ms Kirk’s death...
Woman ‘trying to rescue dog’ swept into river as heavy rain and flooding hit Scotland
The search for a woman swept into the burgeoning swell of the River Don in Aberdeenshire while attempting to rescue her dog has resumed after heavy rain and flooding battered much of eastern Scotland on Friday.Officers from Police Scotland, alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the coastguard, have resumed efforts to locate the missing woman.They had been called to the River Don at Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon after a report of someone in difficulty.The search had to be stood down on Friday night, but has now started again.Inspector Rory Campbell from Police Scotland said: “Officers, along...
Police name two teenagers who died when they were struck by a car
Police have released the names of two teenagers who died when a car struck a group of people, leaving two other victims with life-threatening injuries.Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene on the A457 Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, on Sunday night.West Midlands Police said specialist liaison officers are offering support to the families of Liberty and Ben.A police statement said the families wished to be left to grieve in private, and asked people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the collision, or to post footage.#UPDATE |...
Man charged with murders of mother and two children who died after flat fire
A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and two children, aged three and one, who died following a flat fire in Nottingham.Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh all died from smoke inhalation following a blaze at their home in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday.Nottinghamshire Police said officers had charged Jamie Barrow, also of Fairisle Close, on Thursday, four days after he was arrested.The 31-year-old will be kept in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family at...
Elderly man airlifted to hospital after being trampled by ‘out-of-control’ cow
An elderly man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked and trampled by an "dangerously out-of-control" cow, police said.Dyfed-Powys Police received reports at about 10.15am on Saturday that the cow had escaped from Whitland Mart in Carmarthenshire, Wales, and made its way to the centre of Whitland.A force spokeswoman said: "It came across an elderly man in North Road, where it attacked and trampled him, causing serious injury."The man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by air ambulance.Police said the cow went onto the rail track in the area, with trains...
Gangs of youths throw fireworks at homes and police in shocking footage
Police have released footage of “large groups of youths” throwing fireworks at homes and cars in West Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.The incidents happened on the streets of Halifax on Saturday 5 November, the same evening a teenager died after falling through a greenhouse.At least 18 boys and men - aged between 12 and 23 - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disorder, with shocking footage showing a number of fireworks let off in the direction of moving vehicles and residential homes.The investigation, launched by police in Calderdale, continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK's tallest living Christmas tree shines in West Sussex ahead of the holidaysBuffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
Met Police officer charged with assaulting 14-year-old child
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old child. PC Paul Bewsey is due to appear in court over the incident which took place during a fight on a street in Essex. The altercation happened while the officer, who is attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was off-duty. He is now on restricted duties, the Metropolitan Police said.PC Bewsey was charged with common assault by postal requisition last month, the force said.This followed an investigation by Essex Police into a fight that took place on Hanging Hill Lane in Brentwood on 21 April. A 14-year-old child was assaulted during the altercation on Hanging Hill Lane.PC Bewsey will appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed. Read More Hundreds of Met Police officers should be sacked for racism and sexual assault, force’s chief admits‘The Met breaks my heart’: The dramatic decline of Britain’s biggest police force, and how it could recoverMet Police investigates more than 600 abuse allegations against own officers
BBC
Police name man and woman killed in Rutland crash
Police have named a man and a woman who were killed in a crash in Rutland. Leicestershire Police said they were called to a report of a collision on the A47 near Belton shortly after 18:15 GMT on Friday. Ian Gale, 64, and Gail Gale, 58, were in a red...
Three teenagers arrested after boy, 17, stabbed to death in ‘targeted attack’
Three teenagers, including two 14-year-olds, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a “targeted attack” in Cambridge.Police were called by paramedics to the scene near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, at 2.52pm on Saturday.The victim was pronounced dead at 2.56pm.A 14-year-old boy was arrested at his home in Cambridge at about 11.30pm while another 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were arrested at their homes in South Cambridgeshire at around midnight, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of...
BBC
Floods: Search continues as missing woman's dead dog found
Police searching for a woman feared swept away in the floods in Aberdeenshire have said the body of her dog has been found. Hazel Nairn, 71, was last seen in the water in the River Don, near Monymusk, last Friday afternoon when an amber weather warning was in force. A...
BBC
Shopkeeper attacked and cash stolen in robbery
A shopkeeper was attacked and cash was stolen when his corner shop was targeted by robbers. The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the robbery at the Roy’s Corner store in Green Lane Road, Leicester, at about 19:30 GMT on 16 November. Police say...
BBC
Baby otter saved from side of busy Aberdeenshire road
A baby otter is being cared for after being rescued from the side of a busy road. The otter - thought to be about a month old - was found near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire at the weekend, with traffic narrowly missing her. Her rescuers wrapped the otter in a towel...
BBC
Northumberland rural crime probes recover £1m of stolen goods
Stolen farm vehicles and equipment worth more than £1m have been recovered in a crackdown on rural crime. Northumbria Police set up a team of officers in June 2020 to tackle thefts, along with wildlife and poaching offences, in remote areas. Working in conjunction with a network of volunteers,...
Comments / 0