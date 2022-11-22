ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records

Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Wide Open Country

Marty Stuart Has Long Been the Keeper of Country Music's Artifacts. Now He's Sharing His Collection With the World.

In the 1980s, Hank Williams' sister Irene was determined to ensure that her brother's most cherished items would be cared for long after she was gone. So Irene called on a young country singer named Marty Stuart, who, despite still being in the infancy of his solo career, had already proved his allegiance to his country music forefathers by performing with legends such as Lester Flatt, Johnny Cash, Vassar Clements and Doc Watson.
Loudwire

Watch Evanescence Perform ‘Take Cover’ With 8-Year-Old Viral Drummer

It's good to know that the future of music is bright, and we're also thankful for the bands that are there to foster that. During a recent visit to Glasgow in the U.K., the members of Evanescence met and spent time with aspiring 8-year-old drummer Caleb Hayes and the kid showed them what he's got as they ran through "Take Cover" during soundcheck ahead of their Thursday (Nov. 17) show at the OVO Hydro.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Live at the Fillmore (1997): Review

"We're having so much fun here at the Fillmore, it's ridiculous," Tom Petty tells the crowd at one point on Live at the Fillmore (1997). You think? In either of its configurations - standard (two-CD, three-LP) or deluxe (4 CDs, six LPs) - Live at the Fillmore (1997) is more than just a mere good time. Petty's 20-show stand with the Heartbreakers at the legendary San Francisco venue during January and February of that year was epic, a landmark not only for rock 'n' roll performances but for all music.
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas.

