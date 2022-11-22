Read full article on original website
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records
Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis' Final Photo Shows Legend in Ill Health While Visiting With Kris Kristofferson
Following the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, many of the music legend's fans are reflecting in his final Instagram photo. The picture shows Lewis, who was in ill health at the time, during a visit with fellow music icon Kris Kristofferson. In the photo, which we've shared below, Lewis is seen in bed while Kristofferson stands beside him.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Jeff Cook, Alabama co-founder and Country Music Hall of Fame member, dies at 73
Jeff Cook, a guitarist and founding member of the country rock band Alabama, died Monday at his home in Destin, Fla., at 73. A representative for the group said in a news release that Cook was surrounded by close friends and family in his final moments. A cause of death was not provided, though the musician was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2012.
The Monkees Mike Nesmith Admitted He Felt Like a ‘Misfit’ Among His Co-Stars Due to His Southern Roots
Mike Nesmith of The Monkees once wrote in 'Infinite Tuesday: An Autobiographical Riff' that he felt like a 'misfit' among his co-stars due to his southern roots.
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
Marty Stuart Has Long Been the Keeper of Country Music's Artifacts. Now He's Sharing His Collection With the World.
In the 1980s, Hank Williams' sister Irene was determined to ensure that her brother's most cherished items would be cared for long after she was gone. So Irene called on a young country singer named Marty Stuart, who, despite still being in the infancy of his solo career, had already proved his allegiance to his country music forefathers by performing with legends such as Lester Flatt, Johnny Cash, Vassar Clements and Doc Watson.
Watch Evanescence Perform ‘Take Cover’ With 8-Year-Old Viral Drummer
It's good to know that the future of music is bright, and we're also thankful for the bands that are there to foster that. During a recent visit to Glasgow in the U.K., the members of Evanescence met and spent time with aspiring 8-year-old drummer Caleb Hayes and the kid showed them what he's got as they ran through "Take Cover" during soundcheck ahead of their Thursday (Nov. 17) show at the OVO Hydro.
Listen To Hank Williams III As He Pays Tribute To “Country Heroes”
In 2006, Hank Williams III released his third studio album called Straight to Hell, wherein he paid tribute to the “Country Heroes” that inspired him. This includes Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, George Jones, David Allan Coe, and of course, his legendary grandfather, Hank Williams Sr., who has given him the high times.
Ringo Starr Releases New Music Video to Celebrate ‘EP3’ Vinyl
Ringo Starr has released a new music video for the single “Everyone and Everything,” from his record, EP3, which is now out on vinyl and cassette formats. Fans can check out the new video below and buy or stream the EP3 HERE. In the new video, the ever-positive...
Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday: Celebrate with the sound of a legend on Audacy
Jimi Hendrix would’ve been 80 years old on November 27 and in honor of the music legend, you can find us rocking out to his historic music all weekend long — we hope you’ll join us
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Live at the Fillmore (1997): Review
"We're having so much fun here at the Fillmore, it's ridiculous," Tom Petty tells the crowd at one point on Live at the Fillmore (1997). You think? In either of its configurations - standard (two-CD, three-LP) or deluxe (4 CDs, six LPs) - Live at the Fillmore (1997) is more than just a mere good time. Petty's 20-show stand with the Heartbreakers at the legendary San Francisco venue during January and February of that year was epic, a landmark not only for rock 'n' roll performances but for all music.
Why Conway Twitty’s She’s Got a Single Thing in Mind is Such a Sad Song
Famed country singer Conway Twitty recorded a heartbreaking song in 1989 titled “She’s Got a Single Thing in Mind.” It’s a single from his House on Old Lonesome Road album. Acclaimed songwriter Walt Aldrige wrote the song for Twitty. The song was one of the last...
