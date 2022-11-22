Young people are increasingly getting the message to “just say no”—at least some of the time. According to Nielsen, in 2021, 22 percent of consumers reported they were cutting down on their drinking. Nonalcoholic products are seeing a big boost in sales in recent years. Research shows that young folks don’t view heavy drinking as essential to socializing anymore, and that competing activities (such as studying and extracurriculars) and less peer pressure mean that Gen Z, in particular, is less likely to indulge. Many of these teens and young adults are citing health as a reason they’re drinking less than previous generations did at their age, which is smart considering that alcohol is, well, pretty terrible for you.

3 DAYS AGO