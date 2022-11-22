ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Reports.org

Best Ready-to-Drink Mocktails

Young people are increasingly getting the message to “just say no”—at least some of the time. According to Nielsen, in 2021, 22 percent of consumers reported they were cutting down on their drinking. Nonalcoholic products are seeing a big boost in sales in recent years. Research shows that young folks don’t view heavy drinking as essential to socializing anymore, and that competing activities (such as studying and extracurriculars) and less peer pressure mean that Gen Z, in particular, is less likely to indulge. Many of these teens and young adults are citing health as a reason they’re drinking less than previous generations did at their age, which is smart considering that alcohol is, well, pretty terrible for you.
SPY

The Best Double IPAs for Boozy Thanksgiving Sipping This Year

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There are plentiful ways to get into the holiday spirit in this season of bounty, from the turkey on the table to the comfort of loved ones surrounding you — and yes, that carries over to the best double IPA in your glass. That’s right: What you’re (responsibly) imbibing through the holidays deserves as much consideration as the Thanksgiving feast that awaits, and that’s why the best double IPAs belong in your fridge. Our take is pretty simple this Thanksgiving: If you’re only...
thespruceeats.com

How to Batch Any Cocktail for a Party

I'll never forget it. My tiny apartment was clean, the appetizers were prepped, the party playlist was cued up, and the bottles of good booze were set out on the bar. I had invited some close friends, memorized a couple cocktail recipes, and was ready to be a proper host. I felt downright organized!
Mashed

The Best Gin Cocktails Ranked

Vodka might be the most universal of the clear spirits, but booze enthusiasts know that gin is its flavorful and underrated sibling. Gin is a spirit like any other that is distilled from a grain mash, but it's the distinct notes from juniper berries that are required to be added into the blend. Aside from a required minimum of 80 proof, no two bottles of gin taste exactly alike (via Cornell Legal Information Institute).
Robb Report

How to Make a Carajillo, the Coffee Cocktail That’s Better Than Your Espresso Martini

The Carajillo has changed. The drink, like so many of us, had to leave home to find itself. The Carajillo was invented in Spain, where traditionally, it has been on the day shift. A working-class Spaniard—because of a hangover or a hard day ahead or just for the sheer hell of it—would spike their morning coffee with a nip of brandy or rum. This was the original Carajillo (or “Cremaet”), and what that word will get you in Spain is hot, boozy, usually unsweetened and unfussy. Add alcohol to coffee and you’re done. Ask a Spaniard for any tips on making...
The Guardian

Six DIY drinks just made for gifting – recipes

A festive bottle is a present that’s never not welcome and, if you have had a hand in its making, the chances are that you’re going to make someone very happy. Sloe gin may be the classic homemade infusion, but there are many other big-flavoured transformations to try. Here are a few of my favourites, all of which ensure that, while it’s the thought that counts, it is the contents that count most.
Raleigh News & Observer

Barrell Craft Spirits Gold Label Dovetail Is Rocket Fuel for Whiskey Lovers

You don’t need an actual distillery to make great whiskey. In Scotland and Ireland, independent bottlers have been proving it for centuries. The art is in the blend. Since 2013, Kentucky-based Barrell Craft Spirits has been singing that message to an American audience, assembling award-winning bourbons, American whiskeys and, more recently, rums. Today, it exist as one of the country’s premiere non-distilling producers (NDPs), as its latest release, Gold Label Dovetail, plainly proves.
winemag.com

Invented for a King, This Brandy Sour Is Royalty in a Glass

This recipe is adapted from BAR MENU: 100+ Drinking Food Recipes for Cocktail Hours at Home, a new cookbook featuring cocktail recipes by former restaurant critic and award-winning wine and spirits columnist André Darlington. This excellent brandy sour was developed for King Farouk of Egypt when he stayed on...
Mashed

The Autumn Cake Ree Drummond Is Probably Thinking About Right Now

Ree Drummond's Twitter bio calls her "Wife of a cowboy. Mother of four. Lover of butter. Amen" and those descriptions are totally in sync with her approach to cooking. A lover of rich, down-home foods that satisfy body and soul (and lots of hungry mouths), Drummond is beloved for her decadent baked goods and meaty, hearty meals. Drummond's homey aesthetic blends perfectly with her cozy dishes, and her love for American things and Americana is evident in the warm and inviting space she cooks in and invites viewers to share. Family is very important to Drummond, and she is quite the romantic as well: her relocation from Los Angeles to rural Oklahoma happened as a result of falling in love and marrying "The Marlboro Man" — her husband, Ladd Drummond (via Biography).
porchdrinking.com

Beer Cocktails | Diesel Beer & Coke Taste Test

Now that Oktoberfest has ended, what do we do with all the leftover beers? Yes, you could easily drink them but if you’ve grown tired of steins and steins of German beer, then might PorchDrinking offer you a delicious, unique alternative! Presenting the Diesel, a 50/50 mix of Beer and Coca-Cola.

