Read full article on original website
Related
The best gin for your home bar, according to our taste tests and cocktail experts
Gin is a versatile spirit used as the foundation for classic cocktails like the martini and Negroni. Here are the 9 best gins according to experts and our taste tests.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Ready-to-Drink Mocktails
Young people are increasingly getting the message to “just say no”—at least some of the time. According to Nielsen, in 2021, 22 percent of consumers reported they were cutting down on their drinking. Nonalcoholic products are seeing a big boost in sales in recent years. Research shows that young folks don’t view heavy drinking as essential to socializing anymore, and that competing activities (such as studying and extracurriculars) and less peer pressure mean that Gen Z, in particular, is less likely to indulge. Many of these teens and young adults are citing health as a reason they’re drinking less than previous generations did at their age, which is smart considering that alcohol is, well, pretty terrible for you.
The Best Double IPAs for Boozy Thanksgiving Sipping This Year
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There are plentiful ways to get into the holiday spirit in this season of bounty, from the turkey on the table to the comfort of loved ones surrounding you — and yes, that carries over to the best double IPA in your glass. That’s right: What you’re (responsibly) imbibing through the holidays deserves as much consideration as the Thanksgiving feast that awaits, and that’s why the best double IPAs belong in your fridge. Our take is pretty simple this Thanksgiving: If you’re only...
These Cookies Inspired By Cocktails Go From the Bar to the Cookie Jar
Bake up these holiday cookies based on the flavors of Margaritas, Negronis, Mai Tais, and other classic cocktails.
thespruceeats.com
How to Batch Any Cocktail for a Party
I'll never forget it. My tiny apartment was clean, the appetizers were prepped, the party playlist was cued up, and the bottles of good booze were set out on the bar. I had invited some close friends, memorized a couple cocktail recipes, and was ready to be a proper host. I felt downright organized!
Pretty 'Candy Cane Mojito' Is the Perfect Boozy Holiday Treat
We can't wait to make a batch of these.
The Best Gin Cocktails Ranked
Vodka might be the most universal of the clear spirits, but booze enthusiasts know that gin is its flavorful and underrated sibling. Gin is a spirit like any other that is distilled from a grain mash, but it's the distinct notes from juniper berries that are required to be added into the blend. Aside from a required minimum of 80 proof, no two bottles of gin taste exactly alike (via Cornell Legal Information Institute).
How to Make a Carajillo, the Coffee Cocktail That’s Better Than Your Espresso Martini
The Carajillo has changed. The drink, like so many of us, had to leave home to find itself. The Carajillo was invented in Spain, where traditionally, it has been on the day shift. A working-class Spaniard—because of a hangover or a hard day ahead or just for the sheer hell of it—would spike their morning coffee with a nip of brandy or rum. This was the original Carajillo (or “Cremaet”), and what that word will get you in Spain is hot, boozy, usually unsweetened and unfussy. Add alcohol to coffee and you’re done. Ask a Spaniard for any tips on making...
Six DIY drinks just made for gifting – recipes
A festive bottle is a present that’s never not welcome and, if you have had a hand in its making, the chances are that you’re going to make someone very happy. Sloe gin may be the classic homemade infusion, but there are many other big-flavoured transformations to try. Here are a few of my favourites, all of which ensure that, while it’s the thought that counts, it is the contents that count most.
Raleigh News & Observer
Barrell Craft Spirits Gold Label Dovetail Is Rocket Fuel for Whiskey Lovers
You don’t need an actual distillery to make great whiskey. In Scotland and Ireland, independent bottlers have been proving it for centuries. The art is in the blend. Since 2013, Kentucky-based Barrell Craft Spirits has been singing that message to an American audience, assembling award-winning bourbons, American whiskeys and, more recently, rums. Today, it exist as one of the country’s premiere non-distilling producers (NDPs), as its latest release, Gold Label Dovetail, plainly proves.
winemag.com
Invented for a King, This Brandy Sour Is Royalty in a Glass
This recipe is adapted from BAR MENU: 100+ Drinking Food Recipes for Cocktail Hours at Home, a new cookbook featuring cocktail recipes by former restaurant critic and award-winning wine and spirits columnist André Darlington. This excellent brandy sour was developed for King Farouk of Egypt when he stayed on...
The Autumn Cake Ree Drummond Is Probably Thinking About Right Now
Ree Drummond's Twitter bio calls her "Wife of a cowboy. Mother of four. Lover of butter. Amen" and those descriptions are totally in sync with her approach to cooking. A lover of rich, down-home foods that satisfy body and soul (and lots of hungry mouths), Drummond is beloved for her decadent baked goods and meaty, hearty meals. Drummond's homey aesthetic blends perfectly with her cozy dishes, and her love for American things and Americana is evident in the warm and inviting space she cooks in and invites viewers to share. Family is very important to Drummond, and she is quite the romantic as well: her relocation from Los Angeles to rural Oklahoma happened as a result of falling in love and marrying "The Marlboro Man" — her husband, Ladd Drummond (via Biography).
porchdrinking.com
Beer Cocktails | Diesel Beer & Coke Taste Test
Now that Oktoberfest has ended, what do we do with all the leftover beers? Yes, you could easily drink them but if you’ve grown tired of steins and steins of German beer, then might PorchDrinking offer you a delicious, unique alternative! Presenting the Diesel, a 50/50 mix of Beer and Coca-Cola.
Comments / 0