ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
susanvillestuff.com

Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen

Good morning kids! Here’s hoping you had an absolutely wonderful Thanksgiving yesterday! We spent the day at mom and dad’s house, surrounded by family, and had a fantastic time. Now, back at the office with Thanksgiving drawing to a close, with crackers and cheese and Gene Autry playing...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

SusanvilleStuff Holiday Event Calendar

The Holiday Season is almost upon us and we’ve put together a list of craft fairs, fireworks, parades, the festival of lights, a holiday concert, and many more fun things. Our list will keep growing through the season so check back often. If you would like to add your group or organization’s event, email your flyer and information to submissions@susanvillestuff.com.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Assembly of God Church Hosting Free Thanksgiving Dinner Today

Susanville’s Assembly of God Church will be hosting a free turkey dinner with all of the fixings today, November 24th, at the church, 473-465 Richmond Road. Thanksgiving Day dinner will be served between 11:00a.m. and 2:00p.m. Dine-in, delivery and drive-thru are all available. For information, or to request a...
SUSANVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Arson arrest in Joy Lake Fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested Matthew Kimmens, who they believe started the two separate fires known as the Joy Lake Fire. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident alongside Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews on August 14. It burned around three acres, destroying one home and seriously damaging three others. During a joint investigation of the fires, authorities discovered they were set intentionally and maliciously.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy