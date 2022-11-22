Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Good morning kids! Here’s hoping you had an absolutely wonderful Thanksgiving yesterday! We spent the day at mom and dad’s house, surrounded by family, and had a fantastic time. Now, back at the office with Thanksgiving drawing to a close, with crackers and cheese and Gene Autry playing...
susanvillestuff.com
SusanvilleStuff Holiday Event Calendar
The Holiday Season is almost upon us and we’ve put together a list of craft fairs, fireworks, parades, the festival of lights, a holiday concert, and many more fun things. Our list will keep growing through the season so check back often. If you would like to add your group or organization’s event, email your flyer and information to submissions@susanvillestuff.com.
susanvillestuff.com
Assembly of God Church Hosting Free Thanksgiving Dinner Today
Susanville’s Assembly of God Church will be hosting a free turkey dinner with all of the fixings today, November 24th, at the church, 473-465 Richmond Road. Thanksgiving Day dinner will be served between 11:00a.m. and 2:00p.m. Dine-in, delivery and drive-thru are all available. For information, or to request a...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – November 25, 1934
Clues in the hands of officers are expected to lead to the arrest at an early date of the thieves who broke into the store of Frank Sorsoli at 1613 Riverside drive and stole $32. The burglars entered through a basement window and emptied the cash register in the place....
KOLO TV Reno
Arson arrest in Joy Lake Fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested Matthew Kimmens, who they believe started the two separate fires known as the Joy Lake Fire. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident alongside Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews on August 14. It burned around three acres, destroying one home and seriously damaging three others. During a joint investigation of the fires, authorities discovered they were set intentionally and maliciously.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County identifies Offenhauser Drive shooting victim, car collision victim
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Offenhauser Drive on Sunday. 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay or Reno was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office also identified a pedestrian who...
