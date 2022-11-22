Read full article on original website
Al Shabaab attack Somali military base, government forces fight back
MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Militants from Somalia’s al Shabaab attacked a military base in the central Galgaduud region on Friday, the group and a local government minister said, prompting violent clashes as the army and allied clans sought to repel them. The early morning attack in the village of...
Putin to meet mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin will on Friday meet the mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine, the Kremlin said, as the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two grinds into its 10th month. The war in Ukraine has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on...
UN rights boss says Russian strikes plunge millions into hardship
GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief said on Thursday that Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine since October had killed at least 77 civilians and were plunging millions of people into extreme hardship. “Millions are being plunged into extreme hardship and appalling conditions of life by...
Colombia’s ex-FARC leaders face up to eight year sentences for kidnappings
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s transitional justice tribunal recommended sentencing seven former FARC guerilla commanders to five to eight years for kidnappings and similar crimes during the country’s decades-long armed conflict. The tribunal gave their recommendation to a court which will decide whether to include detention outside prisons...
U.N. rights chief says full-fledged crisis underway in Iran
GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief on Thursday made a strong appeal to Iranian authorities to stop their “unnecessary and disproportionate” use of force against protesters in Iran in a speech to the Human Rights Council on the ongoing crisis. “We are now in a...
Pakistan interior minister asks former PM Khan to postpone march, cites militant threat
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that former prime minister Imran Khan should postpone the resumption of his protest march to Islamabad from Rawalpindi, stating that there had been threats of attacks from militant groups. Khan has said he would resume his protest march...
Iran’s Khamenei praises Basij forces for confronting ‘riots’ – TV
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Basij militia forces sacrificed their lives in “riots” sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September. The Basij force, affiliated with the country’s Revolutionary Guards, has been at...
Sao Tome and Principe government thwarts overnight coup attempt
SAO TOME (Reuters) – Authorities in the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe thwarted a coup attempt overnight, the prime minister and West Africa’s regional bloc said on Friday. The Gulf of Guinea nation’s military barracks came under attack shortly after midnight, Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada told...
Factbox-Who is Pakistan’s new army chief Asim Munir?
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan named Lieutenant-General Asim Munir on Thursday as chief of its army, an organisation that plays a hugely influential role in the governance of the nuclear-armed nation. His appointment coincides with a dispute between the military and former prime minister Imran Khan, who blames the army...
Airbus says reached settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan bribery probe
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus has reached a settlement with the French financial prosecutor (PNF) concerning judicial investigations related to Libya and Kazakhstan, an Airbus spokesperson said on Thursday, confirming a report by news agency AFP. It said the agreement is now subject to court approval. Last month, Airbus confirmed...
Russian attacks create real danger of ‘catastrophe’ – Ukraine nuclear energy boss
KYIV (Reuters) – Russia caused a “real danger of a nuclear and radioactive catastrophe” by launching attacks in which all Ukraine’s nuclear reactors were disconnected from the power grid for the first time in 40 years, Ukraine’s nuclear energy chief said. Petro Kotin, head of...
Equatorial Guinea president wins re-election, his VP says on Twitter
DAKAR (Reuters) -Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue said on Twitter that his father, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, has won re-election with 95% of the Nov. 20 vote. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the claim. A win would given Obiang, 80, a sixth term in...
South Korea’s President Yoon warns of crackdown on striking truckers
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned that the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, calling it illegal and unacceptable to take the national supply chain “hostage” during an economic crisis. Thousands of unionised truckers kicked off their second major strike...
