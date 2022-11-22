Read full article on original website
Slovak police again charge central bank governor Kazimir over bribery – lawyer
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovak police have brought bribery charges for a second time against Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir, who sits on the European Central Bank’s governing council, his lawyer said on Thursday, confirming media reports. Prosecutors had previously dropped charges over the alleged bribe in June....
Airbus says reached settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan bribery probe
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus has reached a settlement with the French financial prosecutor (PNF) concerning judicial investigations related to Libya and Kazakhstan, an Airbus spokesperson said on Thursday, confirming a report by news agency AFP. It said the agreement is now subject to court approval. Last month, Airbus confirmed...
Colombia’s ex-FARC leaders face up to eight year sentences for kidnappings
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s transitional justice tribunal recommended sentencing seven former FARC guerilla commanders to five to eight years for kidnappings and similar crimes during the country’s decades-long armed conflict. The tribunal gave their recommendation to a court which will decide whether to include detention outside prisons...
Sao Tome and Principe government thwarts overnight coup attempt
SAO TOME (Reuters) – Authorities in the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe thwarted a coup attempt overnight, the prime minister and West Africa’s regional bloc said on Friday. The Gulf of Guinea nation’s military barracks came under attack shortly after midnight, Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada told...
France’s Macron on McKinsey investigation: prosecutors will do their work
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Paris financial prosecutors investigation into the financing of his election campaigns and links with consulting firm McKinsey should proceed and that prosecutors will do their work. “There must be transparency,” Macron told journalists in response to questions about...
Russia’s justice ministry adds Meta to ‘extremist’ list – Kommersant
(Reuters) – Russia’s justice ministry added Facebook-owner Meta Platforms to its register of extremist organisations on Friday, the Kommersant newspaper reported. A Russian court earlier this year ruled Meta had engaged in “extremist activity”. Moscow has restricted access to Facebook and Instagram as part of a campaign against Western social media platforms.
Brazil’s Lula government to ban or tax guns, says aide
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s government-elect of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will revoke decrees made by President Jair Bolsonaro that have eased access to firearms and is considering banning or taxing guns when it takes office in January, a senior Lula aide said on Wednesday. Senator-elect Flavio Dino,...
Russian court upholds $33 million fine against Google
(Reuters) – An arbitration court in Moscow has upheld a 2-billion rouble ($33 million) fine against Google issued by Russia’s federal anti-monopoly service over the company’s decision to block some YouTube channels, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a court decision. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by...
