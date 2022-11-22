Read full article on original website
Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together
While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
Skip the Neutrals and Design a Daring Kitchen
Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we explored maximalist kitchens. The all-white kitchen will undoubtedly remain timeless, but designers are straying from solids and neutrals and fusing patterns with color to create the unexpected in kitchens.
Ivana Trump’s Town House Lists for $26.5 Million, the Goonies and Christmas Story Houses Are for Sale, and More Real Estate News
From the listing of an ornate town house previously owned by Ivana Trump to beloved movie residences hitting the market, there’s always plenty happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the Market. A Christmas Story house for...
Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio
Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
Charlize Theron Lists 1920s Los Angeles Bungalow for $2 Million
Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron is letting go of the delightful little Spanish-style “casita” she owns in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles, according to Dirt. Theron, one of a slew of high-profile Hollywood names like Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh starring in the new Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil, purchased the 1,539 square-foot home way back in 2000 for around $1.5 million. It is listed for $1.995 million.
Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss
Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
This Guitar-Shaped Home Took 16 Years to Build—and It Doesn’t Have a Kitchen
If you’ve ever wanted to own a guitar-shaped home, you’re in luck, as one is currently for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia. According to the New York Post, Elvis Carden, the home’s designer and builder, claimed to have a vision from God in the early ’70s telling him to build a guitar-shaped structure. Just back home from the Vietnam War and 18 years old, Carden felt pulled to oblige, and he drew blueprints for the house on a cardboard box.
Miley Cyrus Buys Mediterranean-Style Malibu Mansion for $7.9 Million
Miley Cyrus just bought a vast new blank canvas on which to express her funky maximalist interior design style. The musician and actor paid $7.9 million for a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom Malibu mansion, according to Dirt. The 6,568-square-foot Mediterranean-style structure was built in 1999 but has been recently updated and features crisp and modern white interiors and a warm-toned mix of hardwood and stone tile floors. Set on a scenic lot that measures just under one-and-a-half acres at the end of a long driveway, the Nashville-born singer’s new home boasts panoramic ocean, whitewater, canyon, and mountain vistas.
Elvis Presley’s Modernist Palm Springs Honeymoon Pad Sells for $5.65 Million
The unique midcentury-modern Palm Springs home where Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla honeymooned has sold for its full $5.65 million listing price after just six weeks on the market, the Wall Street Journal reports. The certified historic landmark, which was designed by Modernist architect William Krisel in 1960, sports a dramatically sloped roof atop circular rooms. Inside, the curved walls are lined with rustic exposed rock and lots of glass overlooking the landscaped yard and pentagon-shaped pool. Its modern design and integrated electronic controls for temperature, outdoor lighting, and sprinklers earned the dwelling the nickname the “House of Tomorrow.”
We Just Got a Peek at Heather & Terry Dubrow’s New Penthouse, and It’s Spectacular
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member finally shared a peek at her new apartment after selling the family’s iconic mansion for $55 million. This year has been full of changes for the Dubrows. After sending their twins to college, Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, sold their iconic mansion, Dubrow Chateau, for a whopping $55 million (press play on the clip above to revisit the jaw-dropping home). Now, The Real Housewives of Orange County family is settling into their new digs, which Heather revealed to Entertainment Tonight in October is a “cool penthouse in L.A.” — and according to Heather’s latest Instagram Story, it’s pretty spectacular.
Watch a Designer Choose Tiles for a Very Special Kitchen—Her Own
With an endless array of styles and materials available, choosing tile for your kitchen renovation can quickly go from fun to overwhelming. Porcelain or ceramic? Square or rectangle? Patterned or plain? For designer Gail Davis, who often works with clients who want a whole-house makeover (and all the decisions that entails), the best way to narrow down the choices is to see them in person.
Take a Look at How Bethenny Frankel Transformed Her Home for Christmas 2022
The Real Housewives of New York City alum is turning her home into the ultimate Christmas village. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And you better believe Bethenny Frankel is going big when it comes to her holiday decor. Over the years, we’ve seen The Real Housewives of New York City alum transform her homes into winter wonderlands, incorporating pieces like life-size nutcrackers and gigantic inflatables.
Kyle Richards’ House Is Decorated for Christmas 2022 with 4 Gorgeous Glowing Trees
The RHOBH cast member is decking her Encino home’s halls with multiple trees, sweet stockings, and more festive decor. While showing her holiday decor in the video above, Kyle Richards explains, “I usually have a tree in every room.” And as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member’s daughter Sophia Umansky recently showed, this year is no exception.
Actor Steve McQueen’s Former Beachside Malibu Mansion Is Listed for $17 Million
Looking for a Great Escape? Take a look at this stylish beachside Malibu mansion, once owned by the late actor Steve McQueen, that just hit the market for $16.995 million. “This astutely renovated architectural home is perched on a bluff behind gates in the coveted Victoria Point community and harmoniously connects the outdoors and indoors,” said the listing agent, Elizabeth Donovan of Coldwell Banker Realty.
The First Louis Vuitton Hotel Is Coming to Paris—And the Views Will Be Stunning
A Louis Vuitton hotel just makes sense. For some time now, the company, known for crafting über-luxurious goods with impeccable design, has been slowly extending its storied brand from physical products to physical spaces. In early November, the company announced plans for LV Dream, a one-year and pop-up–like experiential space, which would include an exhibition highlighting various collaborations with artists, a café, a gift shop, and a chocolate shop. Even before LV Dream, the iconic brand had already begun dabbling in the hospitality world with pop-up restaurants in Seoul, South Korea, and Saint-Tropez, France. So naturally, when Louis Vuitton wanted to take these endeavors to the next level, a hotel was a perfect fit.
Don’t Be Surprised When You Start Seeing M.A. Hadley Pottery Everywhere
A gift of custom pottery is sure to charm. A plate or mug with a newborn baby’s name, a portrait of a new home, or the date of an anniversary is instantly timeless. There are a number of variations of these keepsakes available today, often in traditional blue and white with a hint of naive penmanship. One of the first of its kind is the pottery of M.A. Hadley of Louisville, Kentucky.
The 2022 Gift Guides: A little love of Home
It’s that time. It’s the end of the line and the holiday season to wrap up the year.. Sometimes, it feels like it may never come. But here we are again after a wild, challenging, yet often wonderful, year. Every time we hand-pick our gift guide features, we really try to level up. This year, we’re doing a little more of what we love at home, as traveling has been a little thinner in 2022.
Here’s How Much You Need to Earn to Own a Home in a Major U.S. Metro Area
Buying a home in the United States is part of the long-promised American Dream, but for some—especially those living in proximity to a major city—a dream it will remain. According to new data from Redfin, a homebuyer must earn $107,281 to afford the $2,682 monthly mortgage payment on the typical U.S. home. That number, the company said, was up 45.6 percent from $73,668 just one year ago.
