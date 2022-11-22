Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Ben Simmons opens up more about relationship with Joel Embiid, Sixers
PHILADELPHIA–The Brooklyn Nets will pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a matchup that will feature the return of Ben Simmons. This will be the second time the Nets have come to Philadelphia since the 2022 deadline deal, but Simmons was unable to play back in March due to his back injury.
“I Thought It Was Going To Be Louder”: Ben Simmons Takes A Shot At The Philadelphia Crowd
Ben Simmons took a shot at the Philadelphia 76ers crowd by saying he thought they would be louder during their win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Kevin Durant Responds After Ugly Loss To Philadelphia 76ers: "Everyone Wants To See Our Team Fail"
Kevin Durant spoke to the media after falling to a shocking loss to the Philadelphia 76ers who missed their 3 leading scorers.
CBS News
Nets' Ben Simmons booed, loses in Philly homecoming
PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons shrugged off the boos that rose out of the Philly crowd each time the mercurial guard handled the ball. The Nets guard even egged on fans one more time over their reception toward one of the more loathed former Philly stars in sports history. "I...
Ben Simmons’s Missed Free Throws Give Sixers Fans Free CFA
The former 76ers star did at least one thing that made Philadelphia fans happy on Tuesday.
Ben Simmons prop bets are worth a closer look ahead of his return to Philadelphia
The city of Philadelphia has waited 285 days for the opportunity to boo Ben Simmons on a basketball court, as the 76ers hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening, Wells Fargo Center should be in a frenzy. And with James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid all going to miss...
Yardbarker
Sixers steal win in Ben Simmons’ heated homecoming
It was one of the most highly anticipated games of the young season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons, once hoped to be the prize of the Process, would be playing on the hardwood in Philadelphia for the first time since his infamous performance with the Sixers in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks.
FOX Sports
Ben Simmons rounding into form, but Nets still struggling
PHILADELPHIA — Just three years ago, the idea of Ben Simmons darting around the Wells Fargo Center court, making plays and wreaking havoc, wouldn’t have been noteworthy. But there he was Tuesday night, this time in a Brooklyn Nets uniform, standing out for doing exactly that and looking as close to his former self as he has all season.
Comments / 0