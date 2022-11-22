Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Online
Clementine the Elf is out and about Valley City
Clementine, the Times-Record’s elf friend and a close friend of Santa’s, was found by several callers in her travels about town and has been again spotted at her third location. Clementine invites all readers to come and find her leaving the following hint for the TR to share......
OPE! Signage Mishap Turns A Few Heads At North Dakota Restaurant
For many of us, doughnuts are a morning staple. As you pulled up to your favorite doughnut shop this morning, you may have noticed something a little out of the ordinary. Once you see it, you can't unsee it, as they say. The sign at Sandy's Donut Shop in Fargo was recently damaged; people couldn't help but notice the unfortunate shape outlined in the sign.
Times-Online
Hark! Hear the valley sing, of Christmas and joyous things
There’s no force on earth quite like a chorus. Blending a medley of voices, each unique, and a range of tones, from bassy and deep to the light and airy tenors, a disparate collection of individuals becomes a singular sound that resounds like no other. That’s the sort of...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
valleynewslive.com
Owner of West Fargo garden center vows to run for city commission after petition gets voted down
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The owner of SheyWest Garden Center is vowing to run against West Fargo City Commissioner Brad Olson. This decision comes after Commissioners Olson, Bernie Dardis, and Mark Simmons voted against a petition allowing the business to install a new roadway access to the garden center.
valleynewslive.com
13-year-old Fargo girl gets her wish granted
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Fargo 13-year-old, who was diagnosed with cancer, is having her wish come true. She’ll be putting on her Lei and Hula skirt and will soon be heading to Hawaii. Her principal even made the special announcement during Discovery Middle’s girl’s basketball game....
valleynewslive.com
“He’s a hero.”: Retired paramedic saves Fargo man’s parents from burning car
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Breckenridge man is being called a hero tonight after he helped pull a man and woman out of a burning car following a crash Sunday afternoon near I-29 and Highway 13 in Richland County. “In the grand scheme of things, it could have...
gowatertown.net
Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire
LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU cheerleaders are defending former coach following allegations
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a story we brought to you first. Our investigative team uncovered allegations of abuse against Verona Winkler, the former NDSU cheer coach. “I guess I was just saddened,” said a former NDSU cheerleader from 2008 to 2011. Kristina Wood, who...
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Veteran Service Office To Relocate
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Effective Friday, November 25th, the Barnes County Veteran Service Office will be relocating from the Barnes County Courthouse to 575 10th Street SW, Suite #7, in Valley City, ND. The new office will be located in the same building as the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department.
gowatertown.net
Moorhead, Minnesota bar-restaurant closing because it can’t find employees
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — Labor shortages are to blame for another business shutting down in the Fargo-Moorhead area. In a social media post, JL Beers announced that its Moorhead location along Highway 10 will be permanently closed after Sunday. The same location, which has been in operation for 11...
kvrr.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively. But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Wants To Add More Police To Force
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking to hire some part time help. During a committee of the city Finance and Legal committee, Police Chief Scott Edinger appeared to ask for approval of adding four part-time licensed police officers to his staff. The officers would be paid $35 dollars an hour, which is the same rate that is paid for the department’s off-duty security staff. The hours would be limited to a minimum of 16 hours per month, with a maximum of 32 hours per week.
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
valleynewslive.com
VNL Investigates: More cheerleaders claim abuse at the hands of former NDSU cheer coach
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After the resignation of former North Dakota State University cheer coach Verona Winkler, more and more cheerleaders have come forward with more allegations. This investigation started in late August when we received a message into our whistleblower hotline claiming that Winkler coaches with emotional and verbal abuse.
newsdakota.com
North Dakota DOT Worker Seriously Injured
CASSELTON, N.D. (NDHP) – A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker was seriously injured after he was pinned against a cable median barrier following a crash on Interstate 94. The following is a news release the the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP.) “On Wednesday, November 23rd at 1:05 PM...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo addressing traffic flow issues at busy intersection
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new four-way traffic signal could soon be put up at the intersection of 9th Street West and 32nd Avenue West, which is a couple of blocks west of The Lights in West Fargo. The intersection is currently a two-way stop, but the...
valleynewslive.com
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargodome officials are now investigating claims of an employee allegedly using discriminatory language during a discussion while working Saturday’s NDSU Bison vs UND Fighting Hawks game. A video was sent to us by a whistleblower, who states a day worker was asked to take...
Hockey: Bruins maul Bismarck in Demons’ home opener
The Bismarck Demons got their season going with an east versus west clash, welcoming the Fargo South Bruins to town. Boys Hockey Scores: Bismarck Demons 0 Fargo South Bruins 7 Final Mandan Braves 10 Hazen-Beulah North Stars 0 Final Bottineau-Rugby Braves 2 Devils Lake Firebirds 4 Final
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
Comments / 0