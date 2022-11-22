JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking to hire some part time help. During a committee of the city Finance and Legal committee, Police Chief Scott Edinger appeared to ask for approval of adding four part-time licensed police officers to his staff. The officers would be paid $35 dollars an hour, which is the same rate that is paid for the department’s off-duty security staff. The hours would be limited to a minimum of 16 hours per month, with a maximum of 32 hours per week.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO