FALL RIVER, MA – While most students may not think about what goes into the salad they eat for lunch, the students at Holy Trinity School in Fall River experience first-hand the unique way of growing produce using hydroponics. As part of the overall STEM program, two years ago, Holy Trinity administration decided to apply for a grant as an opportunity to incorporate hydroponics into the curriculum. As on-site expertise increased, the growing capabilities expanded to include both micro-greens and leafy produce. All students, from pre-kindergarten through grade 8, have class responsibilities that must be maintained to ensure the health of the produce. The middle school students bear most of the responsibility for keeping the plants healthy, ensuring the equipment is functioning properly, and harvesting the produce at the appropriate time.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO