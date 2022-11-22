Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on Route 395
A Massachusetts man was released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on a busy interstate highway. According to Connecticut State Police, on Thursday, just before 5:30 a.m., Troop D in Danielson received multiple 911 calls reporting a black SUV, displaying a Massachusetts registration, traveling southbound, at a high rate of speed, in the northbound lanes of I-395, in Plainfield.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: New Bedford man ejected in multi-vehicle crash on Route 195
A Massachusetts man has been ejected after a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening on Route 195. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, just before 7:15 p.m. tonight, Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks responded to reports of a crash involving four vehicles in the left lane of Route 195 westbound.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Rhode Island accuse two of drug distribution/manufacturing near school
Police allege that a man and a woman from Rhode Island were distributing/manufacturing drugs near a school. According to police, 0n November 17th, the Pawtucket Police Departments Narcotic’s Unit along with Pawtucket Police K-9 Argo, executed a court ordered search warrant on Hancock Street in the city of Pawtucket.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
fallriverreporter.com
New Bedford man killed in motorcycle crash was always thanking God for his blessings
A New Bedford man is being remembered after a fatal motorcycle crash on Thanksgiving. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. a Suzuki GSXR10 motorcycle operated by a 49-year-old New Bedford man was traveling north on Route 18 North, in the area of I-195 in New Bedford. As...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man with Fall River and Lowell ties and wanted for murder held without bail
A Massachusetts man with Fall River and Lowell ties has been arrested concerning the murder of a 26-year-old man. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner announced earlier this week that investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on November 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell. Officials stated at the time that the wanted Garcia-Rey had ties to both Fall River and Lowell.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts authorities arrested 4, seize pills, 100 pounds of fentanyl worth over $2 million
BOSTON – Three men and a woman were ordered held on high bail amounts after being arraigned Wednesday in separate cases that resulted in the seizure of large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. In Dorchester BMC, 33-year-old Rahelin Reynoso, 44-year-old Quenty Ogando, and...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man held without bail after being accused of robbing and assaulting double amputee in wheelchair
A Rhode Island man has been held without bail after being indicted this week on charges that he assaulted and robbed a disabled man. The Statewide Grand jury returned an indictment charging 55-year-old Nelson DeJesus of West Warwick with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of assault on a person with severe impairments.
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Newport college softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash
NEWPORT – A 21-year-old who attended a southern New England college was killed on Thanksgiving in a rollover crash. According to State Police, just after 1:15 a.m., Troopers assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks responded to a report of a rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the junction of the Route 1 Bypass South and the Portsmouth Traffic Circle in the City of Portsmouth.
fallriverreporter.com
Three 20+ year-olds from Massachusetts indicted in murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry
A Massachusetts grand jury has indicted three men in connection with the September, 2021 murder of a 16-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. This week, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez, and 23-yar-old Angel Colon, with one...
fallriverreporter.com
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving
A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
fallriverreporter.com
Firefighter rescues family pet as heavy fire destroys Bristol County home
Officials say that heavy fire destroyed a single-family home in Bristol County early Friday morning as firefighters battled the blaze and rescued a family pet. According to Chief Justin Alexander, Easton Fire crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
fallriverreporter.com
Major work on Fall River South Coast Rail nearing completion as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleboro construction continues
Officials with MassDOT and South Coast Rail have signaled that major work in Fall River is nearing an end with construction continuing in communities such as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, and Berkley. Major construction on the FRS station structures in Fall River and Freetown will be completed this Fall along...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
fallriverreporter.com
Unique Somerset restaurant known for big portions closes its doors
A Somerset restaurant has closed its doors and it is currently unclear what will become of it. The Railway Cafe announced on social media on Wednesday that the restaurant will no longer be in business at 938 Lees River Avenue. “It is with great sadness that we have to share...
fallriverreporter.com
Have any outstanding parking tickets? Fall River amnesty program has begun
Soon it will be the perfect time to pay off your tickets in Fall River if you have a late fee. The long-standing amnesty program takes place from December 1st until January 6th this year instead of the typical end of December. During this time, late fees will be removed from tickets. This is your opportunity to pay off past due parking tickets and to keep your license and registration in good standing.
fallriverreporter.com
Angels Anonymous Fall River Christmas food drive set for Dec. 11
Local nonprofit organization, Angels Anonymous, has been supporting families in need since 2016. With nine board members and over 100 volunteer staff, the organization provided food to about 500 families last holiday season. The pantry, located at 231 Weaver street in Fall River MA, accepts food donations year-round. Any non-perishable food items are always accepted, as well as monetary donations, which will be used to buy food from the Greater Boston Food Bank.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River school grows produce using hydroponics; supplies it to local restaurant
FALL RIVER, MA – While most students may not think about what goes into the salad they eat for lunch, the students at Holy Trinity School in Fall River experience first-hand the unique way of growing produce using hydroponics. As part of the overall STEM program, two years ago, Holy Trinity administration decided to apply for a grant as an opportunity to incorporate hydroponics into the curriculum. As on-site expertise increased, the growing capabilities expanded to include both micro-greens and leafy produce. All students, from pre-kindergarten through grade 8, have class responsibilities that must be maintained to ensure the health of the produce. The middle school students bear most of the responsibility for keeping the plants healthy, ensuring the equipment is functioning properly, and harvesting the produce at the appropriate time.
