Hingham, MA

Massachusetts man released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on Route 395

A Massachusetts man was released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on a busy interstate highway. According to Connecticut State Police, on Thursday, just before 5:30 a.m., Troop D in Danielson received multiple 911 calls reporting a black SUV, displaying a Massachusetts registration, traveling southbound, at a high rate of speed, in the northbound lanes of I-395, in Plainfield.
PLAINFIELD, CT
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash

A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Massachusetts man with Fall River and Lowell ties and wanted for murder held without bail

A Massachusetts man with Fall River and Lowell ties has been arrested concerning the murder of a 26-year-old man. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner announced earlier this week that investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on November 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell. Officials stated at the time that the wanted Garcia-Rey had ties to both Fall River and Lowell.
FALL RIVER, MA
21-year-old Newport college softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash

NEWPORT – A 21-year-old who attended a southern New England college was killed on Thanksgiving in a rollover crash. According to State Police, just after 1:15 a.m., Troopers assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks responded to a report of a rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the junction of the Route 1 Bypass South and the Portsmouth Traffic Circle in the City of Portsmouth.
NEWPORT, RI
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving

A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Firefighter rescues family pet as heavy fire destroys Bristol County home

Officials say that heavy fire destroyed a single-family home in Bristol County early Friday morning as firefighters battled the blaze and rescued a family pet. According to Chief Justin Alexander, Easton Fire crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Unique Somerset restaurant known for big portions closes its doors

A Somerset restaurant has closed its doors and it is currently unclear what will become of it. The Railway Cafe announced on social media on Wednesday that the restaurant will no longer be in business at 938 Lees River Avenue. “It is with great sadness that we have to share...
SOMERSET, MA
Have any outstanding parking tickets? Fall River amnesty program has begun

Soon it will be the perfect time to pay off your tickets in Fall River if you have a late fee. The long-standing amnesty program takes place from December 1st until January 6th this year instead of the typical end of December. During this time, late fees will be removed from tickets. This is your opportunity to pay off past due parking tickets and to keep your license and registration in good standing.
FALL RIVER, MA
Angels Anonymous Fall River Christmas food drive set for Dec. 11

Local nonprofit organization, Angels Anonymous, has been supporting families in need since 2016. With nine board members and over 100 volunteer staff, the organization provided food to about 500 families last holiday season. The pantry, located at 231 Weaver street in Fall River MA, accepts food donations year-round. Any non-perishable food items are always accepted, as well as monetary donations, which will be used to buy food from the Greater Boston Food Bank.
FALL RIVER, MA
Fall River school grows produce using hydroponics; supplies it to local restaurant

FALL RIVER, MA – While most students may not think about what goes into the salad they eat for lunch, the students at Holy Trinity School in Fall River experience first-hand the unique way of growing produce using hydroponics. As part of the overall STEM program, two years ago, Holy Trinity administration decided to apply for a grant as an opportunity to incorporate hydroponics into the curriculum. As on-site expertise increased, the growing capabilities expanded to include both micro-greens and leafy produce. All students, from pre-kindergarten through grade 8, have class responsibilities that must be maintained to ensure the health of the produce. The middle school students bear most of the responsibility for keeping the plants healthy, ensuring the equipment is functioning properly, and harvesting the produce at the appropriate time.
FALL RIVER, MA

