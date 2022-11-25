ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo’s Relationship Timeline

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XjerS_0jJrhkPN00

They may have gotten a controversial start, but Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo are still going strong.

Bachelor Nation met Fuller during Peter Weber ’s season of The Bachelor , which aired in 2020. After her relationship with the pilot didn’t work out, she was linked to season 19 Bachelor Chris Soules . The twosome split in fall 2020 after spending time together amid the coronavirus lockdown.

I still talk to him all the time. I think he’s amazing . We are a lot alike, but I just want to focus on myself right now,” she said on the “Viall Files” podcast in September 2020. “I’m not a farmer, but I know a lot about f—king corn now.”

Grippo, for his part, was introduced to fans on Katie Thurston ’s season of The Bachelorette , which aired in summer 2021. He quit the series amid a disagreement with the lead after their hometown date.

“I hate watching that back … That hometown [date] made me really upset,” he said during his own interview with Nick Viall in August 2021. “I was so eager to try to get on the same page as her, but it didn’t come off that way. I came off angry. … It was very immature for me and I never want people to try and justify how I acted. We can’t normalize that behavior. … I was pretty ashamed of it all.”

The New Jersey native went on to date Clémence Lopez for several months as Fuller decided to look for The One in Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise . While Grippo and Lopez quietly split, the Virginia Beach native got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo on the beach.

Things changed shortly after the series wrapped, however. In October 2022, Fuller was spotted with Grippo in Italy. Fans caught the pair together on two separate outings, sparking dating speculation.

Rumors were fueled when Grippo commented – and deleted — a flirty remark on Fuller’s Instagram.

“Go on and put on that dress that all the bad boys like🖤,” she wrote alongside a pic of herself set to Zach Bryan‘ s “Oklahoma Smokeshow.”

Grippo responded, “Good girl.”

Viall, who is friends with Grippo (while Fuller is close with the season 21 Bachelor’s girlfriend, Natalie Joy ), subsequently confirmed their relationship via TikTok video of Fuller kissing Grippo on the cheek.

Scroll through for their relationship timeline:

Comments / 6

Maria Campbell
4d ago

Johnny talked her into staying with him when she wanted the other older dark haired guy. He should of just let her go and left the beach. Victoria was so nasty last night never want to see her again.

Reply(1)
5
Maher S
3d ago

I don't Iike her. johnny fell in love with her and he proposed and we all saw on gabbys season he wasn't ready to propose and now he does and this is what he gets omg he doesn't deserve this. shame on you Victoria you don't deserve johnny. he may be younger than you but he's much more mature than you'll ever be.

Reply
2
Related
Bustle

Are Victoria & Greg Still Together After Bachelor In Paradise Reunion?

Going into Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo had one major thing in common: neither imagined they’d actually get engaged at the end of it. That’s what made it so surprising when the couple did leave the beach betrothed. However, after the proposal — and while...
OHIO STATE
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Us Weekly

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ Relationship Timeline

Heating up! Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks first fueled romance rumors in December 2019, and the couple have continued to grow closer since. The actor was first spotted with Brooks at lunch with his parents in Byron Bay, Australia. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Hemsworth "feels comfortable" with the model. […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

251K+
Followers
25K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy