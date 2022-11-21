Read full article on original website
Max Wetherell, 90, of Peterson
Memorial services for 90-year-old Max Wetherell of Peterson will be Saturday, November 26th, at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Peterson with burial at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Peterson is in charge of the arrangements.
Norma Peterson, 80, of Rolfe
Memorial services for 80-year-old Norma Peterson of Rolfe will be Monday, November 28th, at 10:30 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with burial taking place at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in...
City of Estherville to Implement Short Term Fix for Tree Dump
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Dry conditions this Fall led to multiple fires at Estherville’s tree dump, causing the city to briefly halt any drop offs at the facility. City Administrator Penny Clayton shared the short-term solution for the problem while a more permanent option becomes available. Clayton also...
Kossuth County Arrested on Forgery Charges
Algona, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County woman is facing charges related to alleged lottery forgery. 40-year-old Michelle Gruver was arrested last week on nine counts of lottery forgery and one count of third degree theft for crimes reportedly committed while she worked at an Algona convenience store. Online court...
Sports Schedule: 11/22/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here’s what is coming up today for sports. In Girls Basketball Spencer goes to LeMars, Estherville Lincoln Central plays host to Manson-Northwest Webster, Spirit Lake will play Western Christian in Hull, Okoboji goes to Orange City to play MOC-Floyd Valley, Sibley-Ocheyedan is at Sioux Center, GTRA is at Harris-Lake Park, West Bend-Mallard will be in Armstrong to play North Union, South O’Brien is at Alta-Aurelia, and Sioux Central visits Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.
Spencer Beats LeMars in Tough Battle to Open Season
LeMars, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls Basketball Team opened up their season Tuesday night in LeMars. It was an exiting back and forth game that saw the Tigers Jump out to an 18-13 first quarter lead, before LeMars would control the middle Quarters. A 20 point 4th Quarter would lift the Tigers to a 1-0 record. Here are some of the moments of the game.
Tyson Employee Arrested for Making Threats at Storm Lake Pork Plant
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Tyson employee was arrested at the Storm Lake Pork plant following reports they had threatened to shoot other employees. According to the release from the Storm Lake Police Department officers went to the site on Monday for a welfare check, where they were told another employee had made threats against others on November 12th. Tyson staff met with the man, identified as 26-year-old Ku Moo of Storm Lake, about the comments on Tuesday and contacted authorities again.
Coaches Preview: Spencer Girls Basketball @ LeMars
LeMars, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls Basketball team hits the road Tuesday night to open up the new season against LeMars. Coach Matt Stevenson talked about what he has seen from his team offensively in the pre-season. After losing some key offensive pieces from last season, Stevenson...
Harris Lake Park Schools Starting Search For New Superintendent
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris Lake Park School district is looking for a Superintendent again. Retired administrator Les Douma is working for the district part-time this year. Newly-elected president Evan Bensley says the board was hoping to make that a long-term arrangement, but Douma says he can’t make it work after his contract is up June 30th.
Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
Judge Denies Request For New Trial in Lake Park Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– There will be no trial for the woman convicted in the 2020 killing of Angel Bastman in her Lake Park home. Online court records show District Court Judge Shayne Mayer made her ruling on Friday in the case of Allison Decker who was found guilty of first degree murder, thrid degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft back in May.
Spencer Schools Approves Contribution to County Behavioral Health Support Network
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Schools has stood by its mental health support offered to students and their families, and at their latest meeting the School Board has now pledged to support behavioral health throughout the county. Superintendent Terry Hemann supported donating to the Behavioral Health Support Network to...
Milford Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Milford man who pled guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine in June has received his sentence in federal court this week. 46-year-old Justin Haubrich was reportedly part of a drug trafficking operation that distributed over five pounds of meth in Northwest Iowa and was arrested during a traffic stop in early 2019. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Haubrich currently remains in US Marshall custody while awaiting transfer to a federal prison.
