Dementia risk may be tied to how long blood pressure stays in target range
The longer a person's blood pressure levels remain under control, the lower their risk may be for dementia, new research shows. The findings add to evidence suggesting that good heart and brain health is best achieved by keeping systolic blood pressure (the upper number) consistently under control, compared to having levels that vary, even if the average falls within the target range.
Some flu vaccine reactions might be a good sign for people with heart disease
People with heart disease who forego annual flu vaccination for fear of having an adverse reaction may wish to reconsider. New research finds individuals with high-risk heart disease who experience mild to moderate side effects are less likely to be hospitalized for heart or lung problems or die from any cause.
A new route to keeping women in rural communities healthy
A community health program that included exercise classes and hands-on nutrition education helped women living in rural areas lower their blood pressure, lose weight and stay healthy, according to a new study. Compared to women in urban areas, women in rural communities have higher cardiovascular disease risk, are more likely...
Some reduced-carb diets may decrease diabetes risk, but others may raise it
When it comes to reduced-carb diets, it may be quality, not quantity, that matters most. New research finds that animal-based, low-carbohydrate eating was associated with a higher Type 2 diabetes risk, whereas plant-based, low-carb eating was associated with a lower diabetes risk. The research, recently presented in Chicago at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions conference, is considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.
Fatty liver disease may increase heart failure risk
An abnormal buildup of fat in the liver not caused by alcohol may greatly increase the risk of heart failure, according to new research. Nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. has a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. Scientists already knew NAFLD can lead to permanent liver damage and increase the risk for atherosclerosis, when plaque builds up in the arteries.
Feast on gratitude this season – it could be good for you, mentally and physically
Overindulgence is a Thanksgiving tradition rarely praised by health experts. But when it comes to the reason for the season – gratitude – feel free to serve up as much as you can. That's because research suggests expressing gratitude might be not only a nice thing to do,...
Study of heart disease trends reflects diversity among Asian Americans
Cardiovascular disease rates differ among Asian American subgroups but are rising faster for most of them than for white adults, new research from Northern California suggests. Only people of Japanese American and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander descent are not experiencing a faster rise in heart disease rates, according to...
COVID-19 pandemic erased decade of progress in lowering heart disease death rate
After steadily declining for nearly a decade, the heart disease death rate rose significantly during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, new research finds. The increase erased years of progress, especially among Black and younger adults. "Prior to 2020, death rates from heart disease had been declining among adults...
Persistent asthma linked to plaque buildup in arteries leading to the brain
Adults with persistent asthma may experience nearly twice the amount of plaque buildup in major arteries leading to the brain as people without asthma, raising their risk for a stroke, new research suggests. The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, also found higher levels of...
Teens' research highlights lasting heart health effects of redlining
Science is about discovery. It's about answering questions and, often, raising new ones. For Elise and Demir Dilci – 16-year-old twins whose research was presented Sunday at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions in Chicago – it was certainly all that. The two high school sophomores from Houston's Awty International School set out to answer a single question and found they had so many more.
How a middle-of-the-night heart attack at 40 became her wake-up call
Intense chest pain awakened Natalie Latham from a deep sleep. Surely, she figured, it was from the spicy soup she'd eaten the night before. Natalie had worked a full day in her role as marketing director for a bank in Brandon, Mississippi, then took one of her sons to baseball practice. Afterward, they picked up dinner from one of their favorite restaurants.
Mothers could develop high blood pressure months after childbirth
It's standard practice to monitor a woman's blood pressure during pregnancy and immediately after childbirth. But new research at one medical center suggests the condition could be missed in some new mothers with no history of high blood pressure if the practice ends after six weeks. The study, published Tuesday...
Hearts from COVID-19-positive donors appear safe for transplant
Donor hearts from people with COVID-19 may be just as safe as those from people without, finds a short-term analysis of the first such transplants done in the United States. "These findings suggest that we may be able to be more aggressive about accepting donors that are positive for COVID-19 when patients are in dire need of an organ for heart transplantation," study researcher Samuel T. Kim said in a news release. Kim is a third-year medical student at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Heart inflammation risk remains rare after third COVID-19 vaccine dose
A third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine poses no more risk of heart inflammation than a second dose, a large study suggests. The findings could help allay concerns about risk going up with each additional dose. Cases were rare. Most appeared within seven days of vaccination and...
More physical activity before a heart attack may reduce risk for a second one
Being physically active in middle age – before having a heart attack – may reduce the risk of having a second heart attack, according to new research. Scientists have long known that regular physical activity helps prevent stroke, heart attacks and other forms of cardiovascular disease. But few studies have explored whether exercise protects against another serious cardiovascular event after an initial heart attack.
'I need to walk again': Stroke survivor keeps promise to her husband, who died on 9/11
From her hospital bed, Beth Murphy demanded that a television be brought into her room. She needed to see the face of her husband. Kevin Murphy died on 9/11 as he worked at the World Trade Center in New York City. Of the 2,977 killed that day in separate terror attacks, Kevin and 2,752 others died at the twin towers. He was 40 years old.
New guidelines revise how aortic disease is diagnosed and treated
The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology have issued new guidelines for diagnosing and managing diseases that affect the body's largest artery, providing recommendations for surgery, imaging, family screening and more. The updated guidance replaces two older documents for identifying and treating disease in the aorta, the artery...
