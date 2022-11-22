Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia was home to the largest hardwood sawmill in the world
RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A town settled in a quaint valley at the base of Sewell and Sims Mountain and bisected by the Meadow River was once home to the largest hardwood sawmill in the world. Rainelle has seen its good and bad days throughout history as every other...
How to watch the ‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’ movie
A new Christmas movie that is based in West Virginia and features West Virginia's favorite Bulldog, Babydog, premiers on Thanksgiving.
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
Crews knock down fire at West Virginia lumber company
RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK)—Crews worked early Wednesday morning to put out a large fire at a lumber company. The Richwood Fire Department says they were dispatched at around 1:43 a.m. to a fire at Cherry River Lumber Company. They said there was a large fire in the Mill Works area. The fire was extinguished, and it’s […]
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
WVNT-TV
Faulty traffic signals causing traffic on Route 219
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways report today, November 23, 2022, the traffic signals on US 219 are having technical issues. WVDOH is working to correct technical problems with traffic signals that are causing traffic to back up on US 219 between downtown Lewisburg and the Interstate 64 interchange. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, December 2, 2022.
Woman driving revoked for DUI arrested after leaving scene of hit and run
CRAWLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges following a motor vehicle accident in the Logan County area on Friday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, November 25, 2022, a hit and run crash in the Crawley area of Logan County prompted response from Deputy C.L. Carter.
Intersection of Routes 60 and 20 reopen in Greenbrier County after tractor trailer crash
UPDATE 4:46P.M. — The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management have confirmed both Route 60 and Route 20 are clear and have reopened. CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management along with Greenbrier Dispatch confirmed two routes in Greenbrier County are closed today, November 23, 2022, after a tractor trailer […]
WDTV
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County volunteer fire department is mourning the death of one of its longtime members. The Junior Volunteer Fire Department said David Tusing, who passed away Monday at the age of 54, served 38 years with the agency. The department said Tusing leaves behind a...
wsvaonline.com
Staunton crash under investigation
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday night in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reports the accident occurred at around 11 o’clock on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. Geller stated that a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was traveling north on I-81 in...
wsvaonline.com
Staunton man will go before grand jury
The case of a Staunton man charged in connection with the break-in of a Waynesboro business last summer will go before a grand jury. Online records showed that six of the nine charges against Jerry Marcus Kesterson the Second were certified to a grand jury during a hearing yesterday in the general district court. Among the charges moving through, include grand larceny.
Comments / 0